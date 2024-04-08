Charly Boy has shown concern to the marital crisis rocking comedian AY and his wife, Mabel's union

The comedian was alleged to have beaten is his wife and he was also accused of domestic violence while Mabel was said to have left the house

In his reaction, the activist noted that a broken marriage not a reflection of failure s he also comforted the comedian

Controversial activist, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy has given his two cents about the marital crisis rocking comedian Ayo Makun and his wife's union.

Legit.ng had reported that AY had reacted to the rumour about his failed marriage. According to him, his marriage of many years was slipping off his hands but he said that he didn't want to say much because of his teenage daughter.

In his reaction to the ongoing saga, Charly Boy said people should leave the humour merchant who lost millions of naira to an inferno last year. According to him, it was not always true that a broken marriage was a reflection of failure.

Charly Boy steps into AY's marriage saga.

Charly Boy asks fans a question

The singer and songwriter asked his fans who had never misbehaved to raise their hands. He comforted AY and added that sometimes, broken marriages produce strong individuals.

Charly Boy also said that a failed marriage was an opportunity for self-discovery as he greeted the comedian and his wife for staying together for 20 years.

See the post below:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Charly Boy about AY's union. Here are some of the comments below:

@e_classic_haircut:

"What you get when you married un forgive woman because she is beautiful."

@zynnyken:

"Dem no dey pet Man sir, a man is supposed to be a man.. AY i don’t know if u can see this message but always know that there is no perfect marriage."

@ogahoche123:

"If men start marrying two or more wives., lot of women will be humbled."

@ihemsngozi:

"Chaiii I too love this couple ooo God please restore them."

@kween_guzman:

"Nor AY tape dem say leak for hmmmm."

@i_am_dikfrancis:

"Ay na cool guy."

@ochorroy:

"This quote from area father no be ordinary quote."

@queentluscious:

"Nice one. Broken marriage is a not a reflection of failure period."

@oracleofawka:

"If you have a problem with your wife to the point of divorce, don’t divorce , Marry 2 or 3 more wives."

@brownsugar_steph:

"I agree with you."

AY's wife reacts to marriage crash

Legit.ng had reported that Mabel, comedian AY's wife, had shared the reason for leaving her matrimonial home.

She posted a clip about distance being her response to disrespect.

According to her, she does not dive into drama as she simply removes herself from such situations.

