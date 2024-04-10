Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has revealed that he desires to win the Grammy Award

In an interview with influencer Timi Agbaje, the controversial singer spoke highly of the prestigious award

He also said that he would feel great if he won the award because it is credible and it is not bought with money

Famous Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Habeeb, has noted that it is a desire for him to win the Grammy Award.

He made this statement in a chat with a social media influencer Timi Agbaje. According to the singer, who is known for his controversies, he has an eye for the Best Artist in Africa category at the global award.

He added that the award is quite notable and it cannot be bought with money, unlike some Nigerian awards.

In his usual jovial manner, he added that there is a caucus in the industry, adding that he would love to collaborate with popular Nigerian singer Asa.

See the video of Portable's interview with Timi Agbaje below:

Reactions to Portable's interview

Several netizens have reacted to Portable's desire to win the Grammy Awards. See some of the comments below:

@thatwakandaboy:

"A madman's words may seem like gibberish, but in their madness lies wisdom that only the truly wise can understand. In other words, Craziness whispers truth, but only the ear of a wise man hears its wisdom."

@sunnyclassic5055:

"The guy didn't go to school but the grace of school appears in his life. The way he addresses grace appears in his career."

@muyinatjimoh9952:

"He is a wise person. He makes lots of sense. People feel he is lousy but he knows what he is doing."

@Adewumi:

"Portable is that happy guy who has chosen to live above the worries of life. You just have to love him."

@bugii4447:

"Even if you lock yourself lonely and you’re meant to blow you must blow. I picked that line."

@TOA234

“Can’t you praise God? Ogun kill you” in the same breath. Only Portable."

