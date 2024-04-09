It has been a tough week already for popular Nigerian comedian AY Makun, as details about his crashed marriage to Mabel go viral

According to Gistlover, Big Brother Naija star Alex Asogwa, model Sandra Ugbegbe, and fashion designer Medlin are three women responsible for the crash of AY's marriage

In its report, Gistlover noted that BBNaija star Alex Asogwa got pregnant for AY twice but had to terminate it

Renowned comedian and filmmaker Ayodeji Makun, aka AY Comedian, has been at the centre of a major scandal rocking the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Days after it was reported that AY Comedian's marriage to Mabel was over, details about the couple's marriage and why it hit the rocks emerged online.

Identities, photos and details of AY Makun's mistresses leaks. Photo credit: @aycomedian/@alexunusuallovers/@medlinboss

Legit.ng recalls a statement released by AY where he confirmed that his marriage had crashed but also accused his wife of not being innocent.

However, a new report published by Gistlover has thrown a major blanket of doubt on AY Comedian's claims about his estranged wife, Mabel.

Gistlover, in its report, revealed the three women who are responsible for the crash of AY Comedian's marriage.

BBNaija's Alex, Medlin and Ugbedge

According to Gistlover, former BBNaija star Alex Asogwa, fashion designer Medlin Boss and model Sandra Okagbue are the three women responsible for the crash of AY Comedian's marriage.

The gossip blog posted pictures of the three women while sharing an alarming caption for its published article.

This post is coming after blogger Stella Dimokokorkus revealed that AY cheated with a former BBNaija star, whom he impregnated twice.

It also claimed that an actor's wife and a fashion designer were all his mistresses.

After the report leaked online, Legit.ng tried checking on Alex Asogwa's page and noticed that she had deactivated her page.

See Gistlover's revelation below:

Reactions as AY Comedian's mistress gets revealed

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral report:

@blairscene:

"Alex has disactivated her acct... I know say her hand no clean."

@therealbaby__011:

"Wetin ugbegbe Dey do for there , Na flavour wife oooo, oba hope day Na mistake you do?"

@official_kenny111:

"Medline is always present in every husband snatching situation."

@ollycally:

"E don Dey too much for Medlin aswear…. Anywhere somebody husband lost she is there Nawa o."

@everythingbody.by.esty:

"Medline be always meddling in people’s marriages."

@poshbarbie_hair:

"As Ramadan they finish violence they start."

@delish_dboss:

"I will never believe it’s alex untill I see evidence, lie lie blog mtcheew."

@oreoluwanii__:

"You see this Alex girl ehn!!! She’s just a pretender!!!"

@jwealth_jewelry:

"If AY let Alex scatter him beautiful marriage with Mabel, then AY no get class nor levels abeg!! Alex of all people ?? Tufiakwa !!!"

Ay Makun shares regrets over burnt house

Legit.ng recalls reporting a joke AY Comedian cracked during his latest AYLIVE show in Warri, where he spoke about the 2023 elections.

He revealed during the show how all his problems started after he threw his weight behind Peter Obi for the 2023 presidential elections.

However, he also noted that he harbours no regret for supporting Peter Obi.

