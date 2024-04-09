Three female celebrities have been accused of being the source of tension that shattered the union between comedian Ayo Makun and his wife Mabel

This came up after the compere's separation was officially confirmed by himself and his beautiful wife

These women, according to a recent report, contributed in their unique ways to see the end of the comedian's marriage, igniting several reactions online

Popular Nigerian blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK) has called out three women allegedly responsible for the marriage crash of comedian AY Makun.

The social media personality highlighted that these ladies were An actress's wife, a musician's baby mom, and a Big Brother Naija star.

Three celebs accused of crashing AY Makun's marriage.



Although she was yet to mention their names, Stella alleged that the Big Brother Naija star supposedly had two pregnancies with the comedian, with the second one ending in termination due to severe issues.

Then, the musician's baby mama was accused of having repeated affairs with AY, even though she was friends with the comedian's wife, Mabel Makun.

Also, the actor's wife had an bedroom contact with the comic, which led to the dissolution of his marriage.

Additionally, Korkus mentioned a fashion designer who allegedly complicated AY's entire problem with his wife.

See her post below:

Nigerians react to SDK's post on AY's marriage

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chyentertain:

"I hope actors wife is not yuliana's wife?"

gods__special_bae:

"Any where this same Fashion designer enter every wia ll scatter."

utchayeze:

"Those of you mentioning Queen May as the accused actor's wife should stop. It's not Queen May and can never be her. May still comments on Mabel's post till tomorrow."

ogensimah:

"You people are s!ck...blaming outsiders for crashing a marriage that pepple in the marriage crashed....why cant a married person stay married and respect their partners..they more you keep blaming outsiders, the more this keep happening.. Make una wake up. #TheUncomfortableTruth. Oge Nsimah."

augustina.vivian:

"Actor wife that is friend with the wife hmmm hope it's not (May will fetch firewood that will kpai us with smoke)."

ivory_mulan:

"Hey God May don’t be involved please any which way sha I go to war for you but please don't let me look like a ‘Tinubu Supporter’ Supporting in stewpidity."

Source: Legit.ng