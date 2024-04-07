Popular comedian Ayo Makun has opened up on the series of rumours about his marriage on social media

On his Instagram page, the actor and funnyman revealed that he is losing his friendship/marriage of 20 years

He also noted that he is restricting himself from saying some things online because their teenage daughter is on social media

Popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, aka AY, has shared his opinion about the rumour that has been shared about his marriage with his wife Mabel Makun.

Ayo Makun and Mabel Makun look classy in their attire. Image credit: @aycomedian, @realmabelmakun

Source: Instagram

There were accusations by a popular blogger Gistlover that Mabel had left her matrimonial home and they cited a case of infidelity on the part of the funnyman.

However, AY said that neither he nor his wife is innocent and he wouldn't want to go deeper into his private life for public consumption.

One of the reasons is that his teenage daughter Michelle is on social media and he would not do anything to hurt her mental health.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He further admitted his friendship/marriage to Mabel of 20 years is slipping off his hands. Also, he said that lies are being peddled about him and this caused several reactions from his fans online.

See AY's post on his marriage with Mabel on his Instagram page below:

Reactions trail AY's post on his marriage

Check out the comments on AY's reactions to his marriage rumors below:

@nma.tessy29:

"It is very hurting seeing your father and mother grown in love up to 20years and wit a twinkle of an eye,they broke up just cus of little misunderstanding that can be handled with maturity. How do you want your daughter to feel now, coming out from a broken home? Ah is so painful and is going to be a hard puzzle for her but is well. God knows the best."

@auslakers4real:

"I don’t even know why you have to explain…..silent is always the best. Social media should be for entertainment, not a place for discussing family issues. We should grow up."

@endowed_queenb:

"Marriage is deep."

@blessingchiegonu:

"Yul will be so happy now

@augustinaariemi:

"@blessingchiegonu at least AY didn't cheat. May God restore the peace in their home."

@fandt_place:

"@blessingchiegonu A.Y didn't pregnant his side chic nor came to social media to dance and act like a clown. He has normal marital issues that happen in marriages. My prayer is that God's mercy be shown to his family and the divine restoration of his beautiful marriage. Yul's case is entirely a different case. He should rather hide his face."

@habykeade:

"God will come through for you both and restore your home."

somebodi_smaami:

"You confirmed to them that your home is broken at last. That is you playing to their tunes, silence should have been the best."

AY’s message to wife stirs speculations

Legit.ng earlier reported that had penned a birthday message to his wife, Mabel Makun, who turned a year old.

In a message that has now been edited, the comedian simply referred to Mabel Makun as the mother of his children.

The comedian's birthday post has further stirred speculations about his marriage with Mabel Makun.

Source: Legit.ng