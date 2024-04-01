Nigerian comedian AY Makun recently made a stirring revelation about his life while on stage, and it got people talking

During a recent performance, AY Makun spoke about the 2023 elections and how his support for Peter Obi's presidential ambition affected his career

He shared while talking about not regretting his support for Peter Obi that after God, the next thing people should be most scared of is the Government

Famous Nigerian comic and actor Ayo Makun, better known as AY Comedian, recently spoke about the 2023 elections and how his support for Peter Obi affected his life.

The comic shared during his AY Live show that he harbours no regrets for supporting Peter Obi's 2023 presidential ambition.

AY Makun talks about how his support for Peter Obi's presidential ambition nearly ruined his life. Photo credit: @aycomedian/@petergregoryobi

Source: Instagram

However, he noted that his problems started after he supported Peter Obi. He shared that after the elections, he lost his house, got into a major running with Davido and Seun Kuti and nearly lost his marriage.

AY Makun used Dino Melaye as example

To drive home his comment, AY Makun called out former Kogi state governorship candidate Dino Melaye.

He noted that before the elections, Dino Melaye was very vocal and expressive about government issues.

But since he lost his elections in Kogi state, he has become very quiet and no longer runs his mouth.

Legit.ng recalls reporting in the build-up to the 2023 elections that AY Makun invited Peter Obi for an interview on his Instagram Live. During the interview, the 2023 presidential candidate shared his plans for the entertainment industry and young Nigerians if he had won the elections.

Watch AY talk about his 2023 regrets:

Nigerians react to AY Makun's comments

Here are some of the comments that trailed AY Makun's comments:

@evwerhamreken:

"AY has always been confused and doesn't know what comedy is all about, after saying his rubbish and dry jokes he will start apologizing. This guy has no content."

@drip.loo_:

"……And this is suppose to be funny?"

@izu_nox:

"Must you mock people to make jokes? Tomorrow you come out to apologize? I feel you have lost touches in comedy, you are too Old school man. Oga rest yourself."

@tresbodorganics:

"AY has never really been a comedian, none of his movies ever makes sense. Na you know where you go put hand before your house burn, leave PO name out of your mouth. When they start insulting you, your wife go begin write epistle. This clown is no PO supporter."

@adeyinka_makinde:

"Una go just dey lieeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee."

@c.ferrez:

"Where did he support Peter Obi?? "

@annieezekwe:

"We should fear government when our lives are at stake????? The essence of governance is to make life better for citizens not to make it hell for them."

@funny.sirgilo:

"Very dark man is coming for u make him settle down lol."

Source: Legit.ng