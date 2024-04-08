Another hugely admired marriage in the entertainment industry has hit the rocks as AY Makun and his wife, Mabel, throw in the towel

Hours after a report went viral about AY and Mabel's marriage hitting the rocks, the former released a statement on his page to address the narratives making the rounds online

In response to AY's statement, his wife, Mabel, has always also taken to social media to react as she hints why she left the marriage

Renowned Nigerian comedian and filmmaker Ayodeji Makun, aka AY Comedian and his estranged wife, Mabel, have been in the news recently over the reports that their marriage has crashed.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a story about Mabel moving out of her husband's house after she caught him cheating on her multiple times.

According to the report, AY Comedian was to have physically abused his wife and infected her with STDs.

Hours after the report went viral, the comedian reacted to it with a statement he released on his Instagram page, taking responsibility for some of his actions while also accusing his wife of not being innocent.

AY's statement prompted Mabel's response.

Mabel reacts to AY Comedian's comment

In a post shared on her page, Mabel noted that putting distance is her new way of handling disrespect.

She also shared a quote that reads:

"Perfection is not attainable but if we chase perfection, we can catch excellence."

See Mabel's post below:

Ay Makun shares regrets over burnt house

Legit.ng recalls reporting a joke AY Comedian cracked during his latest AYLIVE show in Warri, where he spoke about the 2023 elections.

He revealed during the show how all his problems started after he threw his weight behind Peter Obi for the 2023 presidential elections.

However, he also noted that he harbours no regret for supporting Peter Obi.

