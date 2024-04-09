After nearly two years in court, the defamation case between Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar and Apostle Suleman has finally reached a verdict

According to the verdict read in court on the 8th of April 2024, the Federal High in Abuja found Halima Abubakar guilty of defamation and libel

She was slammed with a N1bn fine for aggravated libel, malicious publications and defamation against Apostle Suleman

Source: Instagram

The court documents making the rounds online showed that Halima Abubakar was slammed with a hefty fine as compensation for the damages caused to Apostle Suleman's image and reputation.

Court asks Halima Abubakar to publicly apologise

Apart from slamming the actress with a fine of N1bn, later reviewed to N10m, Halima Abubakar was also asked to retract all the allegations she levelled against Apostle Suleman publicly.

The actress was also demanded to publicly apologise to Apostle Suleman for tarnishing his image.

See the court's verdict below:

Nigerians react to Court's decision

Here are some of the comments that trailed Halima Abubakar and Apostle Suleman's court case:

@chikejennifer:

"The court do not identify spiritual things… but it still doesn’t make the pastor a saint! The rich always win as always."

@blinks_esema:

"Pastor sue person to court but them go tell you say make you leave your own problems to God, I hope una go learn now."

@itisugochukwu:

"In Naija, you can’t fight with the high and mighty and win."

@bolu_fada:

"If you can run your mouth anyhow, then you should be able to afford a good lawyer."

@lulusmooth:

"Imagine your ex sugar daddy Sued you, and still get money from you is like getting back the money he spent on you. Just because you didn’t have enough evidence. But sir for old time sake why not just let her go."

@agborqueeneth:

"Fake Pasta! Welcome to Nigeria were the victims that deserves justice are being oppressed."

@queen_preciious:

"As the man no give her attention again madam just Dey find all way to put this man down, let her pay for defamation of character so they can learn."

@cossybarbie:

"Finally…. Justice for Apostle… her lies ehhhh from the pit of hell. Church womb girl."

Halima Abubakar advised young ladies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Halima Abubakar advised ladies not to make the same mistake she made.

Halima Abubakar told ladies to stay away from people’s husbands and not to be side chicks. According to her, she does not want them to make the same mistake she made.

Source: Legit.ng