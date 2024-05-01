A young boy who wrote the 2024 JAMB UTME is wondering if he would get admission to study his preferred course at the university

The boy has seen his result, which shows that he scored over 220 in UTME aggregate, but he is wondering if he could study political science

The result shows that the JAMB candidate scored 225 in aggregates and that he scored 63 in government

A candidate who sat for the 2024 JAMB UTME has shared his results after checking it online.

Details of the result show that the candidate, Nwaigwe Uchenna Chigozie scored 225 in UTME aggregates.

Arts Student Checks JAMB Result, Wonders if He Would Get Admission to Study Political Science in Uni.

After checking the results, Uchenna wondered if he would be able to use the scores to gain admission to study his chosen course.

He posted his result in a Facebook group and asked if it was enough to get him admission to study political science.

A breakdown of the JAMB result shared by Uchenna shows that he scored 52 marks in JAMB's use of English.

Uchenna scored 63 in government and 62 marks in literature. He was also able to score 48 in Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK).

He wrote in the Facebook group:

"Can I get political science with this score?"

Universities in Nigeria use the JAMB UTME score to determine whether an applicant is qualified to be offered a place of study.

