A Nigerian woman is now a mother as she has welcomed a beautiful baby, a video of which she shared online

The overjoyed mother said she had waited for 15 years before she was blessed with the fruit of the womb

The video she shared has attracted many congratulatory messages from TikTok users who saw the cute baby

A Nigerian woman has welcomed a child after many years of waiting for the fruit of the womb.

The mother @2joygold waited for 15 years, and now, she has finally been blessed with her own child.

The woman welcomed a baby after waiting for 15 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@2joygold.

She took to TikTok to share a video showing her protruding baby bump shortly after she gave birth.

She also showed the beautiful baby which has become her bundle of joy. The video has made many people emotional.

The new mother wrote in the caption of the video:

"After 15 years of waiting, Lord we are grateful. Our blue jet is here."

Reactions as woman welcomes baby after 15 years of waiting

@didioma937 said:

"God I'm coming back to testify. It has been 8 years. Bless my sister-in-law. Even if it is just one. I don't want my uncle to bring in another woman. From my mouth to God's ear."

@mrprestige25 said:

"I wish this also for my aunty. Lord, please make way for her, amen."

@blessingosayande4 said:

"Delay is not a denial. Big congratulations."

@SOMMA said:

"God please remember my sister. It's been 8 years already. Please remember her."

@h commented:

"I pray to conceive this year for my hubby. Please, God, make him a father through me, as I was already a mother before I married him."

@Temitopeoluwa_01 said:

"I wish this for myself. God in heaven will remember me by the special grace of God."

