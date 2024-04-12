The Nigerian Correctional Services has finally responded to the questions of many Nigerians on the cell Bobrisky would be kept during his jail term

NCoS, via its spokesperson, vowed to protect the popular crossdresser as it revealed he would be kept in a male cell

The recent update has stirred another round of reactions from netizens, including fans of the crossdresser

The Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), in a statement, has made public that popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky or Mummy of Lagos, will be kept in the male section of the prison facility during his six-month sentence.

Recall that on Friday, Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court sentenced the crossdresser to six months imprisonment for naira mutilation following charges by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Nigerian Prison service says Bobrisky is being kept in a male cell. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

As quoted by Leadership, the NCoS spokesperson said:

“Since he admitted to being a male in court, then we have to abide by what was submitted in court.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Assuring Bobrisky's safety because of his sexual orientation, the prison officials stated that he would be well-protected from any potential danger.

“He shouldn’t be afraid of sexual assault from other male inmates because our men can give him protection,” the spokesperson stated.

Netizens react to NCoS's update

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

vallysongz:

"And bob just restocked foodstuffs"

djoscar_psnb:

"If really you want to protect her please put her in same place with her fellow sister"

taiwooo_:

"If Bob was smart, this’d be a good reason to seek asylum from other Countries when ‘shim’ gets out of prison."

oluwafemi_didun:

"Lori mummy of Lagos, baba gba ope wa."

michael._u:

"Protection means putting him in a separate cell, anything other than that, you just dey talk sir."

iampaulaski8:

"Did he say he wants to be protected?, mummy of Lagos is capable."

olisaemeka__:

"Not a fan of his but this is all shades of wrong. He should seek asylum after this cos this is clearly a witch hunt."

Bobrisky admits that he is a man

Legit.ng also reported that Bobrisky trended after his real gender was revealed.

While he was in front of Justice Abimbola Awogboro when he confessed that he was a man.

The judge inquired about his gender, and he had no option but to reveal the truth publicly. Awogboro noted that Bobrisky's judgment would serve as a lesson to others not to mutilate the Naira.

Source: Legit.ng