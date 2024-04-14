Ex-BBNaija housemate and comedian DeeOne attacked his colleague, Phyna, and accused her of neglecting her father

This came days after the Benin hype priestess called out multichoice over the list of prizes they owed her for winning the 'Level Up' season

The compere came forward to offer N500K to Phyna's dad, which has since gathered the attention of many online

Nigerian comedian and ex-BBNaija housemate Adedayo Aderombi, best known as DeeOne, appears to be instigating another fresh round of trouble with his colleague Ijeoma Otabor, aka Phyna.

The comedian recently offered N500k to the reality star's father and shared the notice on his Instagram page.

DeeOne volunteers to send N500k to Phyna's dad. Credit: @unusualphyna, @comediandeeone

In what appears to be a jab at the DeeOne advised the hype priestess to cease living a fake life. He remarked that it is unfair for a woman to ignore her father, who trained her through primary education to the university level.

DeeOne also claimed that Phyna does freebies and sprays money in clubs but ignores anything concerning her father's welfare.

This came after the Benin-born star cried out over a list of prizes the reality TV show organisers owed her since 2022 she won the 'Level Up' season.

Netizens react to DeeOne’s video

katypisceshub:

"Dee one is doing too much button>>>"

folascake:

"Doing anything for clout … the fact that stupidity trends in Nigeria is what is making this guy make news."

bholaromobaba:

"Phyna's father and Mohbad's father are in d same Whatsapp group but Mohbad father is the admin."

ola_badd:

"How do you know he went through a lot to train his child? Where you there? Did you live with them? What if he was a drunk womanising abuser?"

onyiray:

"It’s good. But for the next five years let him keep giving them N500k monthly so Phyna can rest."

maybillions:

"You and Phyna na friends? What kind of slight & insult is this that you call help. Why would you want to help her father without her permission."

fxtradinghubb:

"Some parents are insatiable. Children are not investment. As you raise them also try to plan for your future at old age."

BBNaija's Phyna says she is tired of humans

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Phyna said she was tired of relating with human being and would prefer to have animals as her neighbours.

She lamented about the internal battles she had been fighting and complained about her mental health.

Phyna said so many people are heartless creatures because of the gravity of the wrong they had done to her.

