Nigerians were having a peaceful moment on the timeline until popular clergy Odumeje put out a severe message to dancer Poco Lee

The sensational man of God clarified what the issue might be, but the urgency of the situation was conspicuous in his tone

Many internet users who came across the viral video expressed worry over the industry hype man as they advised him what to do

Popular Nigerian clergyman Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, aka Odumeje, has sparked an online frenzy after sending a stern warning message to popular dancer Iweh Pascal Odinaka, aka Poco Lee.

The man of God made waves online following his recent visit to London for a program at the Lighthouse Theatre.

Odumeje calls out Poco Lee.

Source: Instagram

He took a moment to capture himself in a video as he voiced out his intentions for the entertainment hype man.

In the viral clip, the prophet wags his index finger and notes that "he is coming for Poco Lee".

It is unclear what he intends by the statement or why he openly made it known.

See the video below:

Reactions trail Odumeje's video

Netizens who came across the video urged Poco Lee to contact Odumeje and seek forgiveness as soon as possible.

See the reactions below:

ofodile.rita:

"Wetin pocolee do my father in the lord."

gpbillss:

"Poco please send an apology letter now else na just one drop of Abidoshaker and u are gone."

lady_margaret_of_wessex:

" I just love this man. His the only one allowed to deceive us in Nigeria. Whenever am in that mood, I just run to his page and laughhhhhh."

jeriie_sign00:

"Please let pray for poco lee against the power of canduga canduga and maybe levasefare."

mykel_payne:

"Poco can't dance his way out of this one. Better go collect dabuskabash."

effedeborah:

"Maybe he wants Pocolee to dance in his music video.. make una no fear."

jaqfire:

"We’re sorry on his behalf o."

nnamdindu_:

"Ever since ODUMEJE left to London with all his Powers. Alot has been happening in Nigeria."

6thingsz:

Abeg you , pls don’t release any of your powers on poco Lee , him no Dey drink alcohol

