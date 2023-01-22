Apostle Suleman Johnson has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar

According to reports, the Founder of Omega Fire Ministries International is filing a N1 billion lawsuit which has got Nigerians talking

Recall, the actress recently went on Instagram live sharing even more details about her alleged affair with the man of God

The drama between Halima Abubakar, and Apostle Suleman Johnson, the Founder of Omega Fire Ministries International, has taken a new turn as the preacher has formally taken the matter to court.

Through his legal representatives, Ephesus Lex Attorneys & Solicitors, the man of God brought Abubakar before Justice. J. Enobie Obanor of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in the Abuja Judicial Division.

According to Premium Times, Suleman filed a case against her for alleged defamation in October 2022 and the court case commences on the 25th of March.

In 2022, the Apostle filed a writ against the actress seeking several reliefs against her, Premium Times reports.

It was the first time he would publicly react to the matter since it came to the fore in July 2022 after Gistlover made a post linking her alleged affair with the Apostle to the fibroid surgery she underwent.

Nigerians react to Apostle Suleman's lawsuit

"He told me he was separated": Halima Abubakar alleges about Apostle Suleman, spills more

Halima Abubakar is currently trending on social media following her Instagram live with comedian Princess in which she went into detail about her alleged affair with Apostle Suleman Johnson.

In the four-part interview, the actress talked about the affair, claiming she was unaware that he was married as he had told her he was separated.

She stated that even after he told her about being separated, she begged him to go back to his wife. Halima also stated that during their affair, he proposed to her 'more than seven times.'

