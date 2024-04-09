The backlash actress Funke Akindele faced after the death of her colleague, Adejumoke Aderounmu, has drawn a comment from movie star Omotunde, aka Adaku

Shortly after the deceased’s brother took to social media to call out Funke Akindele, Adaku reacted online

The Jenifa’s Diary star’s take on the whole issue left Nigerians taking sides on social media

Nollywood actress and media personality, Omotunde Adebowale David, aka Adaku, has reacted to Funke Akindele being called out following the death of her colleague, Adejumoke Aderounmu.

Recall that the Tribe Called Judah star was criticised online by the deceased’s brother following her demise.

Jenifa's Diary actress Adaku speaks as Funke Akindele gets called out. Photos: @officiallolo1, @funkejenifaakindele, @adejumokeaderounmu

Adaku reacts to Funke Akindele being dragged

Shortly after Funke Akindele was called out by the late Adejumoke’s brother, Jenifa’s Diary star, Adaku, went online to share her thoughts.

The media personality expressed her displeasure with the people taking sides on the matter despite not having the full details. She went on to pray for God’s mercy on them.

She wrote on Instagram:

“May God have mercy on everyone that speaks what they don’t know.”

Netizens react as Adaku speaks on Funke Akindele drama

Actress Adaku’s comment following the backlash Funke Akindele faced following Adejumoke Aderounmu’s death sparked a series of reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Jojumuse:

“I sha knw she's nt superman. She can't be there for everyone, nd she might av done a bit, sometimes, our bit might not be enough.”

sonofsamson_74:

“If e neva do you, U go think say na you wise pass.Advice go just dey sweet for your mouth.”

mira_diamond_ms:

“You do 99 good then they use 1 bad spoil everything.”

glowbyarinzoskincare:

“People expect too much from you and forget you have your own battles to face , I am talking from experience.”

Ayoekundayo:

“I pray she will be in a better position somebody to assist everyone. FUNKE has been kind to so many people.”

Iamdupe2upe:

“This lady that died now, I'm sure some of her friends too didn't show up but funke is taking the bullet bcos bod what exactly. Is she her family? Everyone is fighting their own battles privately. Oga o.”

Otunba121:

“Life has officially taught me that anyone can switch up on you. It doesn't matter the history or bond and also No one owes you anything regardless of whatever you have done for them! ile aye ile Asan .”

Jide Awobona defends Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that shortly after Funke Akindele was dragged online, Nollywood actor and fellow Jenifa’s Diary star, Jide Awobona, shared his two cents on the matter.

In a post shared on social media by @Temilolasobola and spotted by Legit.ng, Jide Awobona shut down the late actress’ brother’s claims that Funke Akindele was not there for his sister.

According to Awobona, Funke Akindele called him to reach out to the late Jumoke on her behalf because she knew they were cool. He added that she insisted he made the call and that he even berated the late movie star for isolating herself.

Source: Legit.ng