Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has joined the trending Establish social media challenge to the joy of fans

The mum of two took to her official Instagram page to share a photo compilation of her growth over the years

Many netizens reacted to Iyabo Ojo’s old appearance compared to her new one and they had funny things to say

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s Establish Challenge has caused a huge buzz on social media.

Just recently, a social media challenge that entailed people sharing throwback photos alongside new snaps to show their growth started to make the rounds and some celebrities joined in.

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo's Establish social media challenge. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian movie star, Iyabo Ojo, was not left out and she took to her Instagram page to share her own version of the fun challenge.

In the short video, the mum of two posted a series of old photos of herself before she became famous. She then accompanied them with another set of photos and videos of her new look.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Taking to the caption of the video, Iyabo Ojo gushed about how she has always looked good. She wrote:

“Alice has always been a fine girl ”

See her post below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo does Establish challenge

Shortly after Iyabo Ojo posted her Establish challenge online, many netizens took to her comment section to react. Some of them noted that she shared her striking resemblance with her 23-year-old daughter, Priscilla.

Read some of their comments below:

innoson101:

“Esther no even wait to see Moni before she blish .”

adesewastylesignature:

“Second photo is exactly Priscilla so beautiful .”

Oyeroboluwatife:

“The second picture look so much like Priscilla.”

Largemanoflagos01:

“In this life just don’t give up.”

Kikelomo_31:

“Wen queen mother see ego..... Mami blissssssssshhhhhhhhhhhh opoooor.”

aigbaqueen:

“One and only Queen mother .”

jerrymudiaga:

“I love the second picture cute and giving serious SU .”

Shaddylinks_empire:

“Na you gangan Priscilla resemble .”

adesewastylesignature:

“Always a babe .”

tamkad_kiddiesbybiholar:

“All the pictures I see pricy.”

Iamfaithojo:

“Challenge is over .”

Funke Akindele jumps on Establish challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that talented Nigerian actress Funke Akindele captured the attention of many Nigerians online with her incredible transformation over the years while participating in the viral 'Esther' aka 'Establish' challenge.

The box office queen participated in the challenge with vintage photographs from her humble beginnings to her current self.

Netizens were stunned by the fact the filmmaker maintained her skin tone rather than whitening it like some of her colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng