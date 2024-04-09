Top Nigerian singer Simi’s recent interaction with her daughter Deja has left many netizens rolling with laughter

A video trended online of Deja’s reply to her mother after she complimented her beautiful eyes

Deja’s response as well as her accent tickled many Nigerians and they shared their hilarious reactions online

Popular Nigerian singer Simi and her daughter Adejare aka Deja are back in the news over their recent funny interaction with each other.

The mum and daughter duo have been known to have interesting conversations together and some of them make it to social media.

Fans react to Simi and Deja's video. Photos: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Just recently, one of such interactions made the rounds online after Simi shared a video of Deja’s response to her compliment.

In the video, Simi appeared to be in a car with her four-year-old daughter when she told her she had nice eyes and asked where she got them from. To that, the little girl responded that she got them from the eye store.

In her words:

“I got my beautiful eyes from the eye store.”

See the video of their hilarious exchange below:

Fans react to Simi and Deja’s video

The funny exchange between Simi and her daughter Deja raised a series of funny comments from netizens. A number of them also gushed over the little girl’s voice. Read some reactions below:

miggoblaq':

“See accent way Dey comot from that pikin mouth chaiii❤ I’ll not be broke in my life.”

zainab_rasheedi:

“Her voice .”

Kweneadeola:

“Deja sounds like alexa .”

kiiidogram:

“See as she dey talk like AI.”

callme_teemaah:

“Eyes store bawo…i want eyes too oo.”

Captainjb_:

“Where the eye store dey AbegMaybe I can see future.”

__debbydee:

“It's the ending part for me, beautiful eyes from the eyes store.”

__rhinsolar_:

“She’s too smartsimi vomited her.”

Cleancoochielabbackup:

“Gosh see accent nw .”

Olugbemifunmi:

“Even added beautiful eyes from the eye store.”

Chichi_richards:

“Deja’s accent.”

amahkah:

“Please, where is the eyes store?. I need to change the one I'm using now, the Shege it has seen isn't making me see clearly again.”

iam_just_glamora:

“Simi has a very beautiful voice .”

iniabasi441:

“Omg It’s the baby Accent .”

Kiitfoundation:

“She's so fluent in English.”

bakareolamide1000:

“Deja talking like AI.”

0gben1:

“Is it only me? I thought that was Alexa or Siri .”

Simi's daughter makes her play hide-and-seek

Legit.ng had reported that Simi had noted that she gave birth to a comedian after her daughter made her do a hide-and-seek game.

She shared videos in her Insta story as she complained that after her daughter woke up, she requested that they both play the game.

Despite her refusal, her child ensured that she forced her into the game and the exchange got netizens laughing.

Source: Legit.ng