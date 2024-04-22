Comedian AY has acquired a brand new Range Rover barely days after he and his wife Mabel parted ways

The veteran comedian shared a clip of him showing off the interior of the new expensive ride

Comedian's AY's recent display has stirred reactions as some netizens claim it was an attempt to get his now ex-wife's attention

Popular comedian and actor Ayo Makun, also known as AY Live, has added a new car to his garage.

AY, who recently parted ways with his wife Mabel, shared a video of him flaunting his latest acquisition, a brand new Range Rover, worth millions of naira.

The comedian tagged a song by King Sunny Ade titled 'Appreciation' as he expressed gratitude to God.

Watch the video of an AY showing off the new interior of the new car below:

The car dealer also confirmed AY's latest acquisition as they congratulated the comedian.

Reactions trail comedian AY's new car

While some netizens congratulated the funnyman, others claim he was attempting to regain his now ex-wife Mabel Makun. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

soft_joe025:

"I hear say people wey hold madam their hand strong. but i suggest you give her d key lets see if she will pity our little effort."

successful_1k:

"All these long video on top car wey no reach 50 million."

meekky.aj:

"After relationship issues people always post success to pepper the EX! Why? Lord lamba after issues post travelling is my hobby!"

zarahmic:

"He is trying so hard to move on and the same time relevant."

ralph_newrevelation:

"The depression that follows divorce is not a childs play and it comes with a lot.."

ojiugo_01:

"This one wants to tension Mabel."

capablet06:

"Wife go. Wife come."

Female celebs accused of wrecking AY's marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Stella Dimoko Korkus (SDK) called out three women allegedly responsible for AY's marriage crash.

The blogger claimed that one of the ladies was an actor's wife, another was a musician's baby mom, and the third was a Big Brother Naija star.

Although she didn't mention their names, Stella alleged that the BBNaija star supposedly had two pregnancies with the comedian.

