Popular Nigerian comedian Ayo ‘AY’ Makun and his wife Mabel’s daughter, Michelle, recently turned 16 to the joy of fans.

On February 1, 2024, her folks took to their official social media pages to share the good news of her birthday with their numerous fans.

Fans gush as AY Makun and wife's daughter celebrates 16th birthday. Photos: @realmabelmakun

On one hand, AY shared a throwback video of his first daughter joining him on stage at one of his comedy shows. He then accompanied the clip with a heartwarming caption expressing his love for her.

He wrote:

“MICHELLE ADEOLA FOLASHADE MAKUN You’ve reached a milestone that signifies the beginning of incredible journeys and endless possibilities. Being 16 is sweet, indeed. May the year ahead bring you fun, adventure, love, learning, and growth. Embrace the wisdom that comes with each passing year, and let it guide you on your journey. Happy birthday, omo Daddy. I love you.”

See his post below:

AY’s wife on the other hand, Mabel, shared a series of new photos taken to celebrate the birthday girl as she clocked 16.

In the snaps, Michelle rocked a lovely off-shoulder red dress and carried balloons depicting her new age.

In the caption Mabel wrote:

“Happy birthday to my dearest daughter Michelle Makun

May God continue to guide and light up your path.”

See the lovely snaps below:

Fans react as AY Makun and wife’s daughter turns 16

Shortly after Michelle’s parents’ birthday posts went up, many fans took to the comment section to share their well-wishes. Read some of them below:

afolabiabigail:

“At first look I saw mercy Aigbe’s daughter…happy birthday girl.”

babyeverythingshop:

“Grown into a super gorgeous young lady!!❤️❤️❤️❤️. Happy Birthday.”

Oyinkemz:

“When did she become 16.....wow the year goes by so fast.”

supplementsbenincity_:

“She is so tall happy birthday pretty.”

Cargoquarters:

“She’s so beautiful, happy birthday to her .”

chuxterfoodabuja:

“Pretty Damsel .”

tuttprice:

“Awww happy birthday sweet Michelle! I’m happy I got to meet you, it was such an honor. You are beautiful, you are blessed…, grow in grace!! Your poor dad now has to worry about keeping those boys away now that you are 16!”

Hildadokubo:

“Happy birthday to an amazing gift from God. May you surpass all that your parents achieves.”

preciouschidimmaofficial:

“Her mommy’s replica. Daddy’s copy but mommy’s shape, mommy’s calm face and everything. That’s her mother and her fathers daughter happy blessed birthday fine girl God’s choicest blessings.”

albertglory2:

“This babe is aha! @realmabelmakun mama you are doing a great job. See investment na. I love the work you are doing. Your daughter is growing into a classic woman like you. You will enjoy the fruits of your labour. Happy birthday Michelle, keep shining bright.”

bibyonce:

“A damsel ❤️.”

Source: Legit.ng