A video of singer Seun Kuti's wife, Yetunde Kuti, dancing seductively is trending on social media

In the viral clip, the Afrobeats musician who was seen eating was seen giving his wife a bombastic side-eye look as she showed off her moves

Mixed reactions have since trailed the singer and wife's video, as some netizens saw nothing wrong with it

Afrobeats musician Seun Kuti and his wife Yetunde Kuti became a topic of discussion on social media as people shared their takes on how people in relationships and marriage should behave.

In a trending video, Yetunde Kuti, who once shared her love story, was seen showing what many have termed steamy dance moves while her husband sat behind her as he enjoyed his meal.

Seun Kuti eats as his wife shows dance moves. Credit: @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Another clip showed Seun giving his wife a bombastic side eye while she enjoyed her dance moves

Reacting to the viral video, an influencer on X social media platform, Dr Penking, queried the singer's wife for sharing such a video online.

Watch the video of Seun Kuti's wife dancing below:

Mixed reactions trail Seun Kuti's wife's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

butterish_luba:

"You saw the husband in the video."

kema_pastries:

"When you marry use bedsheet tie ur wife put for room."

dadashnami:

"She is a dancer, and a chef. Mind your business."

soofynee:

"Thank God you said someone’s wife not yours."

annie_hottie_:

"To mind your business in Nigeria now is by connection."

oyinlomodiamond:

"Person dey make herself happy, at the same time entertaining her man, husband no complain, but one ONLINE GUY wey no come from happy home that can't maintain healthy relationship for 6 months dey complain!"

obi_etiobi:

"The husband is right there, he no complain."

30geeez:

"That shows that her husband is nobody to her."

Source: Legit.ng