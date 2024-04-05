The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria has again been faced with a fresh challenge and a major setback

Godwin Emefiele will appear in court next week as the EFCC moves to further extend his stay behind bars

On Friday, the anti-graft agency through its lawyer, Prosecutor Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), filed a 26-count charge against Emefiele

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, April 5, filed a fresh 26-count charge bordering on abuse of office & corruption against the immediate former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele.

As reported by Channels TV, Emefiele will be arraigned before Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja on Monday, April 8.

Why Emefiele would appear in court again

The embattled ex-CBN governor will be grounded in court on counts bordering on accepting gratification, accepting gifts through agents, corruption, receipt of property fraudulently obtained, and conferring corrupt advantage on his associates contrary to the Corrupt Practices Act of 2000.

A copy of the fresh charge sheet was filed on Wednesday, April 3, by the EFCC Prosecutor Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN).

Count one of the charge reads:

“That you, GODWIN IFEANYI EMEFIELE between 2022 and 2023, in Lagos, directed to be done in abuse of the authority of your office, as the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, an arbitrary act, to wit: allocating foreign exchange in the aggregate sum of $2,136,391,737.33 (Two Billion, One Hundred and thirty-six million, three hundred and ninety-one thousand, seven hundred and thirty-seven Dollars, thirty-three cents) without bids, which act is prejudicial to the rights of Nigerians.”

Tinubu’s special investigator concludes probe of CBN under Emefiele

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu received the report of Jim Obazee, the special investigator of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and related entities. The president declared that the investigation had officially ended.

This was disclosed in a statement by the president's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, who stated that Tinubu commended Obazee for his professionalism and dedication in handling the "complexities of this critical national assignment."

