BBNaija seventh edition winner, Phyna, has received her prizes for emerging as the winner of the show during a classy event

The reality star was seen all excited in lovely photos as she got her prize money and a brand new ride from the show's organisers

Phyna's joy couldn't be contained as he dressed elegantly during the gifts presentation event alongside some of her former housemates and show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Who wouldn't love it when one is rewarded for the hard work they have laboured for? Well, for the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) organisers, it is promised kept for their eventual winners.

The BBNaija Level-Up edition has come and gone, and the winner of the show, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has been handsomely rewarded for her impressive run in the house.

Phyna gets her BBNaija winner prizes

The 25-year-old reality star was treated like royalty by the event organisers as they handed her the star prizes of the show during a classy event held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Phyna was flanked by some of her colleagues in Biggie's house as she received her brand new exotic ride and N50 million dummy cheque in the eye-popping event.

Some of the organisers, alongside the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchedu, were also present to present her gifts to her as she was seen all smiles in the beautiful photos.

Check out some of the photos from the beautiful gifts presentation event below:

BBNaija gifts presentation event

Phyna in her BBNaija car

