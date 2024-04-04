Top Nigerian musician Tiwa Savage gladdened the hearts of her fans and followers with the update of her first movie project

Recall that the Afroebats Queen buzzed the internet in 2023 with her plans to work on her first movie production

The incoming debut dubbed after her 2021 Extended Play (EP) Water & Garri is ready to hit the screens soonest as snippets surface the net

Nigeria's topmost singer, Tiwa Savage, spurred frenzy online as she officially announced the release date of her first movie production titled Move & Garri

The award-winning Afrobeat artist earlier informed fans in 2023 that she would be working on her first significant role as an actor and executive producer.

Tiwa Savage set to release movie Water & Garri. Credit: @tiwasavae

In a recent update, she confirmed via her Instagram page that her highly anticipated film, Water & Garri, will be released shortly.

She stated that her cinema project would premiere on Prime Video on May 10th.

“My beautiful people. Our movie @waterandgarrifilm has a date. See you May 10th @primevideo," Tiwa wrote.

In a previous report, Tiwa, who was formerly signed to Don Jazzy's Mavin label, shared her experience as an upcoming star in the music industry.

In a video shared on X, the mother of one, who was seen smiling as she relished the sweet moment, said it was during her song Kele Kele Love era, which was a hit song in 2010/2011.

See her post below:

Reactions trail Tiwa Savage's incoming movie

Fans and netizens stormed the singer's comment section to praise her ingenuity.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cyberemmanuel:

"This is going to be good, I can feel."

mikeafolarin:

"May 10! we’re ready."

theadamzcorner:

"Mother you didn't have to eat up like this, the Best."

delight9111:

"Please mummy jamjam ,I hope the smoke is just for the movie nothing much???? Abeg ooo nor break my heart."

malleek_berry:

"Can’t wait to see ABG in action."

catherinee.i:

"Acting debut lool she was def on shuga and fifty."

true_talker101:

"I din quit every movie until I don watch Water and Garri."

