Eniola Ajao has sympathised with Bobrisky in a long note she posted on social media as she said she woke up sad

According to her, they have learned their lessons, she also begged EFCC for help over the case as she gave a hint that the sequel of the movie would be released

While she was writing, a clip of the controversial movie was showing and she told her fans to go and watch it in the cinema

Nollywood actress, Eniola Ajao, has generated massive reactions with the sympathy note she wrote to Bobrisky and EFCC about the crossdresser's case.

Legit.ng had reported that Bobrisky had been arrested for Naira abuse and mutilation by the EFCC. He was charged to court and pleaded to the offense.

In reaction to the news, Ajao said that she woke up feeling sad about the whole issue. She noted that Bobrisky was not supposed to be going through such an ordeal after the call-out as a result of the title he was given at her premiere.

Eniola Ajao begs EFCC

In her note, she pleaded with the antigraft agency to be lenient in their judgment as they have all learned their lessons.

The actress promised that they would stop spraying money as she prayed that Bobrisky would come back home safe.

Ajao gives hints of a sequel

In her message, the mother of one gave her fans a hint that she was going to do a sequel of her movie but she might change the name.

She continued advertising her movie as clip from the film was showing. Ajao begged her fans to get to the cinema to watch it.

Recall that many people called out the organizer after they gave Bobrisky the best dress at the premiere of Beast of Two Worlds.

They also blasted Bobrisky for the award.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Ajao. Here are some of the comments below:

@bisbolrealty_homesinteriors:

"Are you sympathize or advertise?"

@angeloo_aa0:

"People should learn from this. She is advertising not sympathising."

@princechike12:

"She is still doing promo."

@queenololade:

"Eniola, this is really out of place for someone who supported your controversial movie, and you are even advertising on top of Bobrisky's issue. So bad."

@evarista85:

"She’s also indirectly advertising her movie.'

@adorable__shida1:

"Which kind person be this selfsh e for just rest instead of her to write this long epistle as if she cares at the same time still promoting her movie in the same write up ….gutter attitude Bobrisky should stay very far away from such human oooo….mtcheeeew."

@meleevee_event:

"Ur movie has brought bobrisky too many issues."

@sophiebae_1:

"If selfish was a person."

@lashedbykemora:

"Welcome to comment section,what would you like smoke."

@awele_hob:

"Well, that's what true friends do... no matter the condition."

@ruthieee84:

"Sympathizing or advertising, which one ."

Eniola Ajao apologises to Nigeria

Legit.ng had reported that Ajao had begged Nigerians after they started dragging Femi Adebayo who presented the award of best dressed to Bobrisky during her movie premiere.

She broke down in tears on TikTok Live, she explained that she used all her properties to fund the film.

The actress explained that the award given to Bobrisky was a stunt to promote her movie and she apologised.

