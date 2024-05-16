The African Television and Foundation for Justice promised to pay N50 million to anyone who can provide tangible information about Mohbad's cause of sudden death

This came as a result of Mohbad's autopsy being unable to figure out the cause of the singer's demise.

In addition to the cash compensation, the CEO of the foundation, Larry Omodia, revealed other mouthwatering compassions that would be added to the money

A video made waves online, capturing Larry Omodia, CEO of African Television and the African Foundation for Justice, speaking on the fight for justice for Mohbad's death.

According to Larry Omodia, the African Foundation for Justice and African Television will launch a N50 million reward for anyone who provides valuable information leading to the arrest of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad's assassins.

N50 million reward for information on Mohbad's death. Credit: @iammohbad.

He urged well-meaning persons around the world to join the African Foundation in fighting the perpetrators behind the ex-marlian signee's sudden death.

"African Television and African Foundation for Justice is here to announce our support to the efforts of the Nigerian police.

"We Have N50Million Cash for anyBody with Useful Information that leads to the Conviction of Mohbad’s K*llers, We are sure somebody Somewhere knows something, we don’t want this case to turn into a Mysterious case that will never be solved”

Omodia made this known on Wednesday at the Ikorodu Magistrate Court in Ikorodu, shortly after a coroner's inquest into Mohbad's death.

He also stated that in addition to the N50m cash reward, the witnesses would be sent abroad for safety purposes.

Legit.ng previously reported that Mohbad's autopsy has failed to determine the reason behind his death.

Wahab Shittu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, mentioned this to the press during a coroner's inquest in Lagos State on Wednesday.

According to him, the pathologist in charge of the autopsy informed the coroner that the deceased's body had decayed by the time the test was carried out.

See video about the N50m reward:

Reactions trail the N50m reward on Mohbad's killers

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tochi_lifestyle:

"Mohbad spirit too strong."

adelakuntufayl:

"If they claim autopsy cannot confirm the circumstances behind his death, what else can confirm this? The clout chasing on this guy is just undeserving!."

__monialayo:

"When you’re ready you go re arrest Samlarry,Naira Marley arrest Zino,prime boy,Zlatan,Wumi,Cblack,Bella shmurda,Adura,Nurse,Spending,Mamand Papa Mohbad,Wumi sister. I’m sure if you arrest all these people,you’ll definitely get to the root of the matter but for now let’s be playing."

meekmoses1:

"If una really want justice go and pick those 3 boys in the car and Mohbad wife and make una carry that pikin go do DNA."

itsemeh__:

"Autopsy couldn’t ascertain cause of death put me on shock mood omo make Nigeria no happen to us."

adetayo434:

"The Return of Mohbad season 2."

kennedyexcel:

"Evidence plenty na Sam Larry with enough bully, So una transfer my 50m very fast.."

koksiewoksie:

"You should have done this six months ago."

unstoppableabt:

"Them need to arrest the father when no get shame dey wear him de@d son clothes."

Mohbad’s sister-in-law denies Wunmi and mother

Karimot, the late singer's wife's sister, has brazenly declared that she no longer wants to share blood ties with the young widow, Wunmi.

She stated that she had disowned both Wunmi and their mother and revealed that despite standing by her sister's side throughout the trying times of Mohbad's sudden death, the mother of one was stabbing her in the back.

She claimed that Wunmi had misled the public about some issues surrounding her husband's death.

Source: Legit.ng