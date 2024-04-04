The spokesperson of EFCC has finally opened up about the rumored arrest of crossdresser, Bobrisky

According to him, he was arrested for Naira abuse and mutilation and he said that the controversial man would soon be charged in court

In his statement, he addressed Bobrisky as a male, the statement has generated massive reactions from netizens

The debate about Bobrisky's arrest has finally been put to rest after EFCC's spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed his arrest.

Legit.ng had reported that rumour mill was agog that the popular crossdresser had been put behind bars after VDM's efforts.

In a new development, Oyewale while speaking with Linda Ikeji's blog said that it was indeed true that Bobrisky was in their custody.

The spokesperson noted that he was arrested for Naira abuse and mutilation.

EFCC confirms arresting Bobrisky. Photo credit @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Oyewale calls Bobrisky male

In his statement, the spokesperson of the anti-graft agency used "He" to address the controversial crossdresser. He noted that he would be charged in court very soon.

Recall that Verydarkman had been on the neck of the crossdresser for a couple of days now.

He vowed to write another petition on money laundering against Bobrisky as he asked who his connection was.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made about Bobrisky's arrest. Here are some of the comments below:

@minky_realty:

"Oh! It wasn’t about VDM? So why are his fans celebrating?"

@chudon.bethel:

"So finally this news is true, best news ever. VDM to the world button.'

@iamnaniboi:

"VDM is buying new ring lights this morning."

@dayoogedengbe:

“The man said “He is with us.The fact remains that, no matter what, bobrisky will ALWAYS be a man!"

@kelvin_kertz:

"Smokescreen arrest to calm the tension! You all know that if Bob goes down, he will not want to go down alone and his babes know this."

@zomablisshomes_interiors:

"Make VDM use this one hold body."

@julliecassie:

"This is actually just a distraction from the main arrest. Currency mutilation is a normal thing in naija that doesn't carry heavy consequences."

@ijeoma._ij:

"Good."

@mcpapicomedian:

"I hope say na female cell una keep him.'

@iamccgbems:

"I thought he is now a female?"

@rudemikardobolton1974:

"They should detain Shim for two weeks without access to makeups before charging Shim to court. I wan see something."

Police say they can't arrest Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that police cannot arrest Bobrisky or any other crossdresser because they didn't have credible evidence against them.

The spokesperson of police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the situation was like forcefully making love with someone and the case was reported in court.

He noted that if any piece of the information was missing, the prosecutor would lose his case.

Stating further, Adejobi said that Nigerian law does not prohibit crossdressing.

Source: Legit.ng