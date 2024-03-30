Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband are trending on social media after they finally unveiled their son's face

Mercy Chinwo put up adorable family pictures of her and, her husband and their bundle of joy

The gospel singer's pictures, which have since gone viral, spurred sweet comments from celebrities and fans

Famous Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, caused a buzz on social media on Friday, March 29, as they officially revealed their son’s face for all to see.

Mercy Chinwo took to her social media timeline to sweet pictures of her family barely months after they welcomed their baby boy in October as she expressed heartfelt gratitude to God.

Fans gush over Mercy Chinwo's son's look. Credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

A look at the pictures showed it may have been taken during the festive period last year, owing to the presence of a Christmas tree in the background.

“Thank you JESUS You daily make all grace abound unto us❤,” the mother of one wrote in her caption.

See the pictures Mercy Chinwo shared below:

Mercy and her husband also unveiled their son's face amid this year's Good Friday and Easter celebrations, a significant period for Christians.

Reactions as Mercy Chinwo reveals son's face

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some fans and well-wishers pointed out the boy’s resemblance with his mum. Read them below:

philopearl_:

"His face looks so unique, something we ain’t used to, in a beautiful way. I really can’t explain it."

kie_kie__:

"Oh my goodness!!! I’m seeing him live and kissing him."

tolulopesolutions:

"His father’s photocopy."

iamossy:

"I see both mum and dad's face."

officialbrendajoseph:

"So adorable. This is Daddy’s look alike…So precious!!!"

mauriceedima:

"This babe resemble Nathaniel Bassey."

onyi_ajala:

"His mother's copy actually."

