A man identified as Agozi Commedy has tendered a series of apologies to gospel singers Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo

He apologised for tarnishing the image of the duo who have sued some netizens for saying that Mercy's son was fathered by Nathaniel

Agonzi said he was sorry for his statement and asked the singers to forgive him, and this caused mixed reactions from netizens

A Facebook user Agonzi Commedy has tendered a series of apologies to popular Nigerian gospel singers Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo following a case of defamation of character.

Mercy Chinwo, her family, and Nathaniel Bassey in lovely outfits. Image credit: @mercychinwo, @nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

Recall that the duo had filed a petition with the police against some people, who said that Mercy and her husband Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa's son Charis, was fathered by Nathaniel.

This led Agonzi to apologise for his statement. He added that he was not ashamed to eat his words publicly because those who encouraged him to tarnish the names of the singers were the same people who encouraged a social commentator Verydarkman to make controversial statements that landed him in a police cell for nine days.

Hence, he would continue to apologise till he is forgiven. Below is a part of Agonzi's apology message on his Facebook page:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Apology message from Agozi commedy to Nathaniel Bassey -Official Mercy Chinwo. I'm very sorry for what have been said by me through a video circulating, I am very sorry. It is never an act to deliberately bring you down and your ministry. I was deceived by what people said online. I am very sorry and I am not apologizing just for me, but for everyone who was involved in this, please with due respect I am very sorry sir/ma. And everything that was said about you guys was false and not real. And I refuse to allow my pride to take over me. I am very sorry and all I ask is your forgiveness please sir/ma. Never will this happen again……. Nigeria celebrates bad than good. I am an imperfect human being but I am very sorry. I ask for your forgiveness, please. Thanks."

Reactions to Agonzi's apology

Some Facebook users have reacted to Agonzi's apology to Nathaniel Bassey and Mercy Chinwo. See some of their reactions below:

Kenneth Adaobi D Chidimma:

"You must enter NGA for others to learn. Una mouth to dey run because of Facebook money. U want to terminate another person's image because you get NDi Ara followers who are telling u to ride on. U must ride on inside NGA. Mitcheeeew."

Idyll Eyo;

"I knew that you would apologize later when you have finished talking rubbish."

Mercy Mudi

"By the time both Blessed and Nathaniel finish dealing with you, you will learn caution."

Chidinma Mba Ndukwe:

"You did the same thing to Ay, came out, and apologized that you needed money for house rent. Now do you need money for transportation? Anyway congratulations, you have gotten it but transportation to Ja*l."

Amiable Gold Chychy:

"Agozie is not remorseful he will do this act again to another celebrity. He Should serve his punishment. Agozie keeps your apologies to yourself, for now, you have to answer the call of the law."

Shiayet Yohana:

"Because nobody dey buy data for you, you feel you can talk anyhow to anyone on social media and go free abi? You must be punished. Because you want blow for social media, must you speak ill about others before you gain fame?"

ComradeKelvin JBlog:

"I pray that you are residing in Abuja. If not, transportation for court appearances is huge. No be everything una go dey use catch cruise."

Ifon Stanley:

"I call on Nathaniel Bassey and Mrs Mercy Chinwo to please find a place in their heart and forgive Mr Agozi for his misfortune, I believe he has learned his lesson and I trust he will never try a thing like this ever again."

Mercy Chinwo takes legal action over defamation

Legit. ng earlier reported that Mercy and her husband had taken legal action against those who claimed that their newborn looked like Nathaniel Bassey.

Recall that numerous internet users claimed after the couple made the face of their child public during the Easter break.

The couple followed it up with legal action and the Abuja magistrate court has summoned five individuals for "criminal defamation".

Source: Legit.ng