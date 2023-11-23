Mercy Chinwo and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, have returned to Nigeria with their newborn

The gospel singer also gave fans and well-wishers a glimpse of their baby as they participated in the "I'm not the child" challenge

In the fun video, Mercy's husband, who was seen carrying the newborn, happily declared himself as the father of the child

Popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, are relishing the proud moment of being first-time parents.

The couple, who welcomed their first child a few days ago, recently announced their return to Nigeria.

Mercy Chinwo and hubby return to Nigeria with newborn baby. Credit: @mercychinwo

Source: Instagram

In a heartwarming video on their Instagram pages, the excited parent flaunted their newborn by jumping on a trending social media challenge alongside their family and friends.

Mercy and her hubby changed the ‘I’m not the bride’ challenge to ‘I’m not the child’ to flaunt their newborn.

In the delightful video, the couple and their family and friends, formed a queue while declaring, “I’m not the child,” until it got to Mercy and her husband's turn as they proudly proclaimed themselves as the parents.

Watch the video of Mercy Chinwo and hubby with family and friends below:

Fans congratulate Mercy Chinwo and husband

Many took to the gospel singer's page to share how much they enjoyed the delightful video. see some of the comments below:

stannze:

"Awwwwwww this challenge is officially over Big Congratulations my people."

ojulewastudio:

"So beautiful as many as are believing God for their own babies this year you will conceive yours."

ebiteinyee:

"Aaawww! So cute See me smiling like the benefit girl that I am. Thank You Jesus Christ."

guccigechi:

"I’m cheesing so hard lolll congratulations mama!!! Thank you Jesus!"

enioluwaofficial:

"Congratulations to you and the family. God bless the home!"

tope_alabi_:

"Baby, you are welcome."

Mercy Chinwo shares baby's scan

Legit.ng reported that the gospel singer, in a post on her Instagram page, shared maternity photos and her baby scan.

She also hinted at the baby's gender, which appears to be a boy.

Mercy and her husband welcomed their first child months after marking their first wedding anniversary.

Source: Legit.ng