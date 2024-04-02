Controversial Nigerian activist Verydarkman recently made a return to social media after spending days in police custody

In the viral clip, released by Verydarkman, he rocked an agbada outfit while talking about his return

The social media activist also took time to advise his enemies as he noted to them that when people come for him, they're the ones who would lose

Controversial social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has been one of the most talked about personalities online over the last seven days. As things stand, it doesn't seem he is ready to pipe low.

Verydarkman was recently released from DSS custody on Sunday, March 31, 2024, after spending seven days with the Nigerian secret services.

Social media activist Verydarkman makes his first public appearance days after his release from police custody. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Amid his detention, many have noted that after his release, the social media activist would have learnt his lessons and become recalcitrant.

However, he doesn't seem ready to go that way.

Verydarkman sends his enemies a message

Barely 48 hours after his release, Verydarkman made his first public appearance when he visited Seyi Vodi's fashion house.

Minutes later, VDM released a video on his social media page where he sent messages to all his enemies.

He warned them that they should stop trying to suppress his voice because he only becomes louder whenever they do.

Verydarkman also noted in the viral clip that he is just starting.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Verydarkman's first public appearance

Here are some of the comments that trailed VDM's first public appearance:

@lizzyanjorin_original:

"MANDELA."

@mc_lively:

"Came out freshhhhher."

@mc_clockwise:

"Anybody that spends more than 1 day in a police cell is a nobody, I cant spend more than 12hrs in a police cell, i can only spend more if i don’t have access to my phone. Oga you’re a nobody!"

@ritaedochie:

"YOU ARE WELCOME BACK MY DEAR. THEY CAN'T PLAY THE STORY MUST CONTINUE."

@mbjabdulazeez:

"The Return of the Ratel Welcome Back Brother."

@symplybarbz:

"You had to wear Agbada to hide your weight loss."

@naomicrystal1:

"Dey deceive yourself!!! you just learnt the hard way lol!"

@daq_coco:

"If you talk too much you go enter back don’t play."

@osamacomedian:

"The RATEL Is BACK My MAN fi Life..Who Wan Die Make e Die."

Source: Legit.ng