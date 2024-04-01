Like many other public figures, Cubana Chiefpriest recently took to his social media page to celebrate the release of social media activist Verydarkman

Chiefpriest, in his post, likened Verydarkman's return to the resurrection of Jesus Christ after spending days in a cave where he was buried

The nightlife boss noted to VDM that he has nothing to lose while hailing his tenacity and doggedness

Famous nightlife king and Lagos socialite Paschal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has got people talking with his comments as he celebrates Verydarkman after his release from DSS custody.

In a post on his page, Cubana Chiefpriest hailed Verydarkman's tenacity and doggedness amidst his recent run-ins with Nigerian law enforcement agencies.

Cubana Chiefpriest compares Verydarkman to Jesus Christ as he celebrates his release from police custody. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest/@verydarkblackman

Cubana Chiefpriest, in his post celebrating VDM's release from police custody, likened the social media activist to Jesus Christ.

"U've nothing to lose" - Chiefpriest hails VDM

After hailing VDM, Chiefpriest called him his self-proclaimed nickname, the Ratel.

The nightlife boss shared a comment after hailing his friend while people were talking, as he noted that VDM has nothing to lose but everything to gain with his current fight.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Cubana Chiefpriest shared a message of solidarity dedicated to VDM on his page a day after being arrested and denied bail.

In his celebratory post, he likened Verydarkman to Jesus after he was released on Easter Sunday, seven days after he was arrested.

Here's Cubana Chiefpriest's post ceebrating VDM:

Reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's post

Here are some of the comments that trailed Cubana Chiefpriest's post hailing VDM:

@mamasitah_:

"Cholesterol don block this one brain which one is comparing VDM to Jesus Christ?"

@shes__precious__:

"Abeg abeg! If you want to wish someone well with them well which one is comparing vdm to Christ."

@susan.ifeoma2:

"Sense is not by size sha. Why compare with Christ though?. The disrespect."

@_somzzy_:

"To compare vdm to Jesus most especially on Easter Sunday is a mockery of God,don’t share God glory with man."

@fabulousbenny448:

"Only foolish people will compare vdm to Jesus Christ."

@adzzel_trends:

"Which kind talk be this? Them tell you say Christ they talk waiting no concern His father’s house? Make una no dey compare nonsense with Christ abeg."

@sisi__tinu:

"It is raining sense and somepople chose to use an umbrella. Which one is comparing this prison guy to Jesus on Easter."

Source: Legit.ng