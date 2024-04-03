More details have emerged online about the falling out between former besties Hilda Baci and Ama Reginald

It all came to light after Ama’s sister, Stephanie Reginald went on a lengthy rant on social media to defend her sibling

Stephanie addressed claims of Ama sleeping with Hilda’s boyfriend among other things and Nigerians dropped hot takes

Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci and her former best friend Ama Reginald’s falling out with each other has become a trending topic on social media.

Ama’s sister, Stephanie, took to Snapchat to address the issues between the former friends in a bid to defend her sibling.

Details emerge on Hilda Baci and Ama Reginald's fall out. Photos: @hildabaci, @ama_reginald

Source: Instagram

Stephanie went on a lengthy rant online explaining how rumours of her sister sleeping with Hilda’s man were untrue. According to her, she was fed up with seeing different allegations being levelled against her sister online.

Ama’s sister stated that not everybody remains friends forever and that falling out is a normal thing. She however stated that the claims of Ama sleeping with Hilda’s man or that she was using jazz was sickening.

She wrote in part:

“THERE'S NO NARRATIVE I HAVEN'T SEEN OUT THERE AND IT'S SICKENING.... FROM SAYING SHE SLEPT WITH HILDA'S BOYFRIEND NOW YOU GUYS ARE SAYING SHE USED JAZZ, USED JAZZ???? LOL MY SISTER WILL NEVER EVER MOVE TO HILDA'S BOYFRIEND SHE HAS NEVER BEEN SOMEONE TO BE INTERESTED IN ANYONE'S MAN!!!! ESPECIALLY HER FRIENDS MAN!! EVEN IF THEY MAKE PASSES AT HER SHE NEVER ACCOMMODATES IT,, SHE WOULD RATHER BLOCK THEM ON SOCIALS AND MOVE ON WITH HER LIFE...”

Stephanie went on to say that nobody forced Hilda to be friends with Ama and that if she decided they could no longer be friends, there was nothing wrong with that but people should not think her sister will do anything extreme to Hilda as a result.

It’s sad Hilda hasn’t debunked rumours about my sister - Stephanie Reginald

Ama Reginald’s sister went on to express her disappointment that Hilda Baci had chosen to remain silent amid the negative rumours trailing her sister on social media.

According to her, if roles were reversed, Ama would have spoken up to defend her friend. Stepanie wrote in part:

“IT'S VERY SAD THAT HILDA HAS WATCHED THEM SAY THESE ILL THINGS ABOUT AMA FOR THIS LONG AND NOT EVEN TRY TO DEBUNK THE NARRATIVE...

BUT IT'S OKAYYYY TOO. EVERYONE KNOWS WHAT WORKS FOR THEM BUT I AM 1000 PERCENT SURE IF REVERSE WAS THE CASE MY SISTER WILL NEVER ALLOW THEM BRAG HILDA'S NAME TO THE GROUND THIS MUCH!!! SHE WOULD HAVE SAID SOMETHING BY NOW....”

See screenshots of her post below:

Reactions as details about Hilda Baci and Ama Reginald’s fall out emerges

Thanks to Stephanie Reginald’s post, many Nigerians gained insight into what could have led to the falling out of the two best friends and they shared their reactions online. Read what some of them had to say below:

elle_andyy:

“95% of us didn't even know about this gist, until you came to talk.”

Janeluxuryshop:

“Bo went live to talk about how she felt betrayed by hilda & ama, hilda or her sister didn't come out to clear the air. It's now her sister's turn, she's expecting hilda to clear the air. The joke writes itself. Abegi.”

_eudie_:

“Hilda na international brand now, she can’t clear any non.*sense. Tell your sis to rest. The jazzz part, if your sister do jazz she go tell you? No be recently una begin dey close?.”

Heyfeyzeeno:

“Did your sister and Hilda clear the air when BO was ranting?”

___susulata:

“She just confirmed the fall out rumor…that’s the only thing I see here .”

omarhshaircollection.ng_:

“You go explain tire So you mean Hilda’s boyfriend made advances on your sis ? because that’s what you wrote.”

babygirlteekay:

“We didn’t even know they had a fall out if it wasn’t for you well thanks for the heads up tho and by the way why are we all acting like it couldn’t have been Hilda’s fault ? na so she self innocent? Hilda that Bo even sent the photo of her new born baby to her she ignored she’s not also a good friend.”

Eniola___sarah:

“You for no talk oooo cause you don use style hint us now, chochocho Abeg. Una go Dey alright laslas .”

ego__oyibo280:

“Thank you for indirectly telling us that our suspicions about their split is true.”

___omalicha:

“When lies, envy and jealousy connects two people, truth will separate them.”

Emilydonaldss:

“Na you just Dey tell us wetin dey happen now , because I been no get this info before.”

Hilda Baci steps out with mystery man

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Hilda Baci recently stepped out to a nightclub with a mystery man.

Hilda held the man in a loved-up position, and they both looked like they were having a good time dancing together.

The mystery man's face was well hidden despite how carefree they were.

