Famous Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo is a certified lover girl and made sure she displayed such as her lover Paulo' added a year to his age.

The mum of two compiled some of the romantic moments she had with her man to remind him of his essence in her life.

Overwhelmed by excitement, the movie star reassured the entertainment tycoon of her undying love

Famous Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo left many gushing following the manner she flaunted her lover Paul Okoye, aka Paulo, on his birthday.

The movie star conveyed her poignant wishes to her man, wishing him ongoing success, happiness, good health, and prosperity.

Iyabo Ojo celebrates Paulo's birthday with lots of love. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, she shared a video collage of romantic times she had spent with her man and confessed her endearing commitment to him.

Iyabo further hailed her sweetheart for being an intentional lover.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"@pauloo2104, I celebrate you today, my love, as you add another number to your age. May you continue to grow in great health, wealth, prosperity, and happiness. Thank you for all you do, your support, and, most importantly, for being very intentional; you're...I love you, my forever... indeed a great father & lover..... I love you, my forever.... Happy birthday, Obimbimbim.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo celebrating her Paulo

Fans and some actress colleagues took a moment to appreciate the lovely duo.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mayyuledochie:

"Happy birthday to your Obim! Greater years ahead!"

ashabi_olorisha_official:

"HBD TO D BIGGEST KING OF MY ABURO’s KINGDOM, MANY MANY DECADES OF GLORIOUS YEARS AND MORE MORE OF GLORIOUS ACHIEVEMENTS IN JESUS MIGHTY NAME."

richardoshin:

"Happy birthday to your heart-throb❤️ More grace to celebrate more. Cheers."

ego__oyibo280:

"Happy birthday, Sir. May God continue to grant you good health, long life, and everlasting happiness."

annie_jewelry_store.luxury:

"Happy Birthday Sir @iyaboojofespris @pauloo2104. We share the same birthday. Happy Birthday to me."

Iyabo Ojo gives Naira Marley’s ex DJ N500k

The Nigerian star actress continued to look out for the welfare of Naira Marley's former disc jockey Matthew Aderoju, best known as DJ Splash.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nollywood veteran has been actively involved in the welfare of the young creative since his exit from Naira Marley's record label.

In a recent post shared by Splash, he revealed that Iyabo sent him N500k out of the N3.5m needed to buy new equipment so that he could bounce back on his career path.

Source: Legit.ng