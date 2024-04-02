Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel recently took to his social media page to celebrate his wife, Mrs Anidugbe

In his viral post Kizz Daniel declared his undying love for his partner while hailing some of the big moves she's been making recently

Mr Anidugbe was recently at the launch of a brand new phone as she joins them as a brand influencer

Renowned Afrobeats star Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, recently sparked emotions online as he goes all out to celebrate his wife, May.

Weeks after signing a juicy deal with Nigerian car manufacturer Mikano, Kizz Daniel's wife was recently sighted at the launch of a new Tecno mobile phone.

The singer, in reaction to the video of his wife showing off her modelling skills, he hailed her while declaring his undying love for her.

Kizz Daniel why he loves May

The Showa crooner in his post revealed why he loves his wife and how he intends to reward her for all the years she dedicated to him.

May Anidugbe is the mother of Kizz Daniel's three sons, the twin who recently turned three and the youngest who is just some months shy of a year.

Mrs Anidugbe was one of the celebrities that attended the launch of the Tecno Camon 30. This is the second big deal endorsement she would be signing in months.

See the viral clip Kizz Daniel posted on his page:

Fans react to Kizz Daniel's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Kizz Daniel's post as he celebrates his wife:

@houseofasooke:

"This one sweet mi."

@dresticks09:

"Something sweet to see."

@gracey__beatrice:

"She looks so calm and pretty my baby like better thing sha."

@kemistrythefashionista:

"We love you Mama J’sss."

@rhockey_:

"Our Queen."

@kizzgallant:

"Vado making people around him rich slowly."

@iam_olorijide:

"May the love keep increasing."

@scoobynero:

"Awww ❤❤❤ WHEN I FLY YOU FLY WE FLY TOGETHER …. WHEN SHE WINNING YOU ALSO WINNING AUTOMATICALLY ⭐️ GOD BLESS THE VADOS."

Kizz Daniel shows off wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kizz Daniel continued showing off his wife in adorable videos.

He shared a clip of him and the mother of his kids while she was sitting on his lap.

His song was playing in the background as they both sang along. He told her not to be afraid while welcoming her to social media.

