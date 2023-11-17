Nigeria's kitchen queen, Hilda Baci, paid a visit to the Guinness World Records international headquarters in London

The former record title holder for the longest cooking marathon for an individual was given a warm reception

A lot of Nigerians who have seen the video of the visit praised Hilda and told her to keep making Nigeria proud

Hilda Baci visited the Guinness World Records international headquarters in London, the United Kingdom.

Members of staff at the world record body were excited to see her, and they all gave her a warm reception.

Hilda shared a video capturing how she transmitted to the GWR headquarters and the experience she had.

She received warm handshake and hugs as she chatted excitedly with staff, who seemed pleased to have her physically at the office.

Hilda became a world record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual after cooking for 93 hours and 11 minutes in May 2023.

She was catapulted into celebrity status because of the popularity of her cookathon, which was held in Lekki, Lagos.

However, she later lost the title to Irish chef Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes in Japan.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Hilda Baci at the GWR headquarters

@Ziny71637983 said:

"Nigerians are proud of you."

@Iselema said:

"Wetin they sup, you get plans to take the record back?"

@4Thefreeangels reacted:

"WOW! That must be a wonderful experience."

@zavo_gonzalez said:

"Take the glasses off indoors."

@theoloriodogwu said:

"Hilda Baci is so underrated. Can we all agree she put GWR back on the map globally? Yes, her PR team did that. Nigerians are hugely talented and need to take themselves seriously. No one was interested in that record for 4yrs until Hilda pulled up. Kudos, please."

Hilda Baci louds Alan Fisher's achievement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Hilda Baci congratulated Alan Fisher on breaking her record. She wished him well.

The top-rated chef released a tweet, saying Fisher's achievement was no small feat.

She said:

"Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder!"

