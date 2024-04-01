A Nigerian lady has caused a frenzy online with her reaction to the release of controversial activist, VeryDarkMan

The excited lady lost her breath and almost collapsed upon hearing the trending news on the internet

In the clip, she kept on thanking God that he was finally released from custody after spending days in jail

A Nigerian lady nearly lost consciousness after hearing that activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan has been released from the Police cell.

The lady was captured in a trending video expressing her excitement to everyone around and speaking like someone who was almost out of breath.

Lady celebrates VeryDarkMan's release Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija/Instagram.

Lady's reaction to VeryDarkMan’s release trends

The lady's reaction made her a huge sensation online as some netizens found her action quite overboard.

The happy woman couldn't hide how excited the release of the popular activist made her feel and she kept on thanking God.

She said in the clip shared by @gossipmillmaija:

“I missed you so much VertDarkMan! Oh my God! Thank you Jesu.”

Recall that VeryDarkMan has been in Police custody since March 22 on allegations of cyberbullying.

Reactions trail lady's action following VeryDarkMan’s release

The video ignited reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts in the comments section.

@bolinga_junior said:

“THIS IS ME!! I WILL SAY IT OVER AND OVER AGAIN! I LOVE VDM.”

@olayinkaaa reacted:

"Nawa o."

@promise_jemma said:

“The same way I'm happy. I have really missed VDM thank God he's back haters how far nah.”

@pj.stars said:

“Jesus broke the protocol and resurrected from dead. VDM broke the protocol and got bailed on a holiday. Happiness wan finish Christians.”

@midecupoftee said:

“God bless VDM, Unto the next chapter.”

@mr presley said:

“If ur babe Dey vex say them release dark man, bros l advice you to keep your engagement ring na for ur own good sha.”

@lapinkyskincareandspa reacted:

“I'm just as happy as she is too.”

Rare video of VeryDarkMan with Hausa men

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that activist, VeryDarkMan, stunned netizens with a new video that he shared on social media.

In the clip, he boldly taught Hausa artisans self-defence techniques while encouraging people to live for themselves rather than trying to impress others.

Source: Legit.ng