Popular Nigerian influencer Ama Reginald has now cried out on social media over identity theft

The socialite shared a photo she had spotted of a random lady who photoshopped her face on her body for her birthday pictures

Ama Reginald called the act creepy, and many netizens reacted to the development on social media

Nigerian social media influencer Ama Reginald is now in the news aft,er one of her photos was edited and started to trend online.

Taking to Twitter, the socialite shared a photo she had spotted online of a lady who photoshopped her face on her (Ama’s) body. Not stopping there, the imposter proceeded to use the edited pictures for her birthday.

Fans react as Lady photoshops her face on Ama Reginald's body. Photos: @ama_reginald

Reacting to the photo, the social media influencer expressed her displeasure and surprised that the photoshopped work looked so real.

She wrote:

“This is so creepy. Some random girl photoshopped her face on my body as her birthday picture and it looks so real! I’m in total shock!!”

See her tweet below:

Nigerians react as lady photoshops Ama Reginald’s photo

Ama Reginald’s post soon went viral on social media, and netizens reacted. Some. Several of them seemed to think Facebook people were responsible for the photoshop. Read some of their comments below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Facebook people have done it again… RantHq, to be precise.”

dpotterscatering:

“Ten is happening.”

callmedamy:

“She saved herself a lot of money tho.”

__funkygold:

“Be like na Wetin I go Dey do now be this, as I no get money to buy clothes.”

bishy.opeyemi:

“There’s nothing a desperate person seeking public validation and living fake life cannot do.”

yourprincecharming01:

“It's the original one that's looking fake.”

priscillia_oluchi_:

“Sis be like: “Nor be only you like beta thing, we go rock your body and dress together”. That’s your twinnie right there sis.”

syndell.n:

“See sweet Update o, Like this now I go put my face for Sharon Ooja pictures.”

