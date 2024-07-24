Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has broken his silence on social media following his second wife Judy’s drama with her ex-husband, Obasi

Recall that Obasi recently went online to slam the actress while claiming she kept their children away from him

In Yul’s post, the actor taunted haters of their relationship, and netizens reacted to what he had to say

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has sparked reactions after finally speaking amid his second wife, Judy Austin’s drama with her ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi.

Just recently, Judy made headlines after Obasi went online to slam her. He claimed she had kept their kids away from him for 10 years and that his ex-wife started having an affair with Yul before their marriage ended.

Fans react as Yul Edochie replies Judy Austin's husband. Photos: @yuledochie, Engr Emmanuel Obasi / FB

Source: Instagram

Obasi’s claims led to a series of hot takes from netizens, and Yul Edochie appears to have finally reacted to the scandal.

On his official Instagram page, Pete Edochie’s lastborn son shared a photo of himself with Judy and accompanied it with a message of support for her while taunting their haters.

According to Yul, the happiness and progress of their relationship was hurting some people and giving them sleepless nights. The actor claimed haters of their love have been bringing up lies about them but they should be prepared to keep talking in vain.

His post reads in part:

“Our progress and happiness dey pain so many people. It's giving them sleepless nights.

That's why they keep coming up with all sorts of lies against us, now they're paying people to lie against us. 😀😀😀 Una never see anything. Una go talk tire. When you talk finish, you hug transformer. Our matter go send all of una go hospital.”

See Yul’s post below:

Nigerians react to Yul’s post

Yul Edochie’s post amid Judy and her ex-husband’s drama made the rounds, and netizens shared their feelings about it. Read some of their comments below:

Gloria_ezemonye:

“I can bet my last card that Judy wrote this 😂.”

Thephenomenal_girl:

“Judy when you type finish, give Yul his phone back. I know say that one no get sense but na Judy handwriting be this.”

Blacnap_ier:

“Judy wrote this!”

Toniaasuen:

“Why do I have a feeling that Mrs Obasi 😕 na write this message😂.”

fwesh_rhamy:

“But you're the one going down with the speed of light. Mr yul I doubt you're truly happy.”

Mayyuledochie_lovers:

“Judy ... u go explain tire 😂.”

adaa_kings:

“Finished Man.”

Meet_gerty_:

“Judy's handwriting.”

cocob_rawn:

“A finished man and more.”

Chef_ivyjones1:

“Since these two started their union… na spiritual battle una Dey f!ght… una no Dey tire to Dey f!ght?? Now na principalities and powers 😂.”

Deroyalbrand:

“It’s now really obvious that yul isn’t the one handling this account this is the same thing judy posted on her Facebook page Haba this man is gone 😢.”

Blossomifeoma:

“Person wey dey down already is talking about people going down. Yul and Judith allow Obasi access to his kids.”

Good_______ness985:

“But no one is against your happiness bros. Obasi just wants to see his kids.”

Owenn_clair:

“People lying on you? Ex husband of your gf is demanding for the access of his kids that are prolly not in your care , and this is the defence statement you could come up with? mental revolution is recommended, because you and Judy are both finished. I cry for you.”

May Edochie’s lawyer slams Yul’s remarks

Legit.ng earlier reacted that May's attorney came prepared for Yul Edochie after his recent videos on marriage.

During a podcast interview, the upcoming preacher claimed that one could always walk out of a marriage if it was not working, regardless of the number of times.

In response to Yul's viral views, May's lawyer revealed that the filmmaker did contrary to his claims during his martial saga, spurring reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng