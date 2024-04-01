Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky buzzed the internet with his grand appearance for Ajakaju movie's meet and greet

The controversial act who sparked frenzy online for winning the "Best Dressed Female" award at the movie premiere added vibrancy to the cinema premises

A video of Bob glammed in his feminine features and accessories generated interesting takes from netizens

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju best known as Bobrisky, spurred reactions online following his grand appearance at Ikeja Mall cinema for 'Ajakaju movie's meet and greet.

Recall that industry practitioners slammed the controversial act for clinching the 'Best Dressed Female' award at the movie's premiere on March 24 at Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos state.

Bobrisky storms Ikeja City Mall cinema for Ajakaju movie. Credit: @bobrisky, @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Nigerian street singer Portable also waded into the matter and went as far as releasing a diss track to taunt Bob.

Bobrisky storms cinema

A recent video of Bob at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, for a meet and greet session with fans who were present to see the movie trended online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The footage captured when the Effeminate came down from his SUV and was met at the entrance by the movie's producer, Eniola Ajao, as they both moved together in the crowd to use an escalator into the cinema premises.

The mummy of Lagos, as he is fondly called, was richly glammed in a risque brown coffee jumpsuit.

See the video below:

Reactions trail Bobrisky's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

rikkie_xx:

"Una dey abuse am, una still wan take pictures with am, confused generation."

kvng__phyzah:

"Let’s not lie, Bob sabi this packaging thing. E choke."

bellomasma72:

"Its amazing how we have lost our religious and moral values. Celebrating a lost soul instead of praying for him. Yet we wonder why there is so much suffering in Nigeria. People should remember Sodom and Gomorrah. If God did not soare."

thereal_giftyy:

"Bobrisky enjoy my gender pass me wa get the gender."

Kemity slams actress against Bobrisky's award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kemity waded into the viral topic of Bobrisky winning the best-dressed female celebrity award.

The movie star accused her colleagues of enabling Bobrisky and complaining about him winning in a category meant for them.

According to Kemity, the crossdresser has always attended their parties dressed up like a woman, and they never complained until now.

Source: Legit.ng