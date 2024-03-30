Seun Kuti has made a bold claim about the level of 'Gabrielism' in the Nigerian music industry

The Afrobeats singer, in a viral video, said he would be arrested within seconds if he shared his knowledge about 'Gabrielism' in the industry

Seun Kuti's recent claims come amid the detention of Verydarkman following his online exchange with Bobrisky

Afrobeats musician and one of the sons of the late Fela Kuti, Seun, has left people talking after he claimed there is a high rate of ‘Gabrielism’ going on in the Nigerian music industry.

Seun, who has repeatedly called for the release of Verydarkman, made the bold claim amid the social media activist's detention following his online drama with Bobrisky.

Seun Kuti says he would land in detention if he shared what he knows about 'Gabrielism' in the music industry. Credit: @bigbirdkuti @verydarkblackman

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM was arrested following his online fight with Bobrisky, claiming the crossdresser is being patronised by some prominent figures in the country.

Since then, VDM has remained and is yet to be granted bail.

Amid the call for VDM's release, Seun alleged that there is a high rate of Gabrielism in the music industry that people are not aware of.

The musician added that he would be arrested within seconds and sent to jail like VDM if he opened his mouth to speak out about it.

Watch video of Seun Kuti speaking about Gabrielism in the entertainment industry below:

Netizens react to Seun Kuti's claim

Legit.ng capture some of the reactions, read them below:

succedo_01:

"Tell Portable make he tell us."

egindemola:

"Una see say nobody fit be like Fela? Fela go don drop 18minutes record and e go sing their names and their address too."

glow_bwoy:

"Talk your talk, na why I like your father pass you."

shudapparel:

"Make one of dem just ask portable out."

ruty3030:

"Make una dey play….. you all think he’s capping right??? Hahahah I laugh in Mbaise."

Samklef warns Davido over VDM

In reaction to the activist's alleged arrest, Samklef issued a warning to music star Davido.

Samklef vowed to drag the DMW label boss 'like generator' should he interfere in the case by trying to secure VDM's release.

"Davido should better take this friendly advice very serious," a netizen said.

