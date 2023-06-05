Singer Zinoleesky continues to make headlines a few days after he acquired a new Ferrari following his beef with Seyi Vibez

However, a trending video on social media has shown Naira Marley's younger brother driving the new whip

The video has stirred another round of reactions on the ownership of the car as some netizens claimed it belonged to Marlian label

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Marlian youngster Zinoleesky made headlines over the weekend after he took to social media to share a clip of his new ride, a Ferrari 458 Italia, being transported to Lagos.

It, however, looks like the expensive whip has finally landed in Lagos as a trending video shared by Gossipmilltv on social media showed Marlian label boss Naira Marley's younger brother, Shuddy Funds, driving it.

Zinoleesky's new whip arrived in Lagos, and Naira Marley's brother was seen riding it. Credit: @zinoleesky @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Shuddy Funds was spotted driving Zinoleesky's new Ferrari into the singer's mansion.

Watch the viral video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Zinoleesky acquired the new whip after his beef with his colleague Seyi Vibez who called him a "label slave."

Netizens react to video of Naira Marley's brother driving Zino's new car

The viral video has, however, caused a buzz as many continue to raise questions about the real owner of the whip.

hero_fundz001:

"Record label car so anybody fit drive am but nah Zino money plenty for the car ."

jenncash_:

"1 key for zino 1 key for Naira younger brother ."

picasso_03born:

"Marlian record academy seyi pls add more salt to this stew I’m beginning to love it."

damilee_29:

"Normally na family car nah ."

de_offycial:

"Nothing una wam tell Marlians contribute money buy this car."

saydo_omoalhaja:

"If I say NO SEYI NO ❓."

blac_thugg

"All of them gather money buy."

alex_160420:

"Make we clam down now we all know the car is for Naira but normally base on the beef outside they just get it on zino name to make Seyi feel somehow lol ."

Zinoleesky sends message to Seyi Vibez

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how netizens reacted to the ongoing beef between Zinoleesky and Seyi Vibez.

The beef, which started as shades, seems to get messier with each reply.

It began after Seyi Vibez dropped a new song, Hat Rick, only for Zinoleesky to take to social media to brag about dropping his.

Zino went to send a message to Seyi as he stated none of the latter's songs will ever top the music charts.

Source: Legit.ng