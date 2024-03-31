Portable Zazu has finally returned to his residence in the Sango area of Ogun state with his brand-new Mercedes Benz

Videos which recently emerged show the crowd that turned up to welcome the Zazu crooner and his crew

Portable Zazu, in his usual manner, was seen making money rain as fans ran after his new Mercedes Benz

Controversial street-pop singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, known as Portable Zazu, is back in Ogun state with his new Mercedes S350 convertible.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that on Friday, March 29, 2024, Portable's manager, Baby Luv, confirmed that an Abuja-based fan and businessman gifted the Zeh Nation boss a new car.

Portable makes money rain as he returns home with new Benz.

In another report, the billionaire, who was happy to meet Portable, promised to give him a Rolls Royce in the future.

Crowd welcomes Portable Zazu in Ogun

A series of videos have emerged on social media showing how the Zazu singer was welcomed at his residence in the Sango area of Ogun state.

A clip showed fans hailing the singer, spotted in his Mercedes alongside some of his crew.

Another clip, showed him making money rain as fans ran after his new car.

Reactions trail video of Portable's Benz in Ogun

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

mizta__whales:

"Forget all this hype, portable has really developed."

oscar_bella_vibez:

"Omo Ola."

gadgetplanet.ng:

"I talk say this car no go reach Sango the second day nah lie."

okeke_mathew2326:

"Wahala for who know love portable."

coded_vibes_official:

"King of trenches."

onajiteisrael:

"The music make sense."

d_baby76:

"He took the car to the hood that so nice of him."

stickzbeautyplug:

"I swear portable doesn’t need a luxurious car ,he need something different and strong so that E go help him waka."

