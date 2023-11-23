Zinoleesky has stayed away from social media following the controversies that trailed singer Mohbad's death

The last time Zinoleesky made headlines was in September when he yanked off the Marlian label from his bio on Instagram

The singer, who turned a new age on November 21, also didn't share any post about it as netizens continue to comment on his page

Popular singer Oniyide Azeez, professionally known as Zinoleesky's continued silence on social media, has stirred concern from some of his fans.

Zinoleesky, one of those criticised for his former Marlian label mate Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad's death, has stayed away from social media.

Zinoleesky clocked a new age on November 21. Credit: @zinoleesky

It has been two months since Zinoleesky took any visible action on his social media timeline.

He made headlines back in September when he removed Marlian music from his Instagram biography, raising speculations about his exit from the label.

On Tuesday, November 21, Zinoleesky clocked a new age but didn't share a post about it.

Legit.ng took a look at the singer's last post on his Instagram page and captured some of the recent comments from netizens as a man advised the Marlian singer to forget about music.

See the comments below:

simple_pablo2:

"Better don’t do music again."

See screenshot of the man's post below;

screenshot of comments on Zinoleesky's page. Credit: @zinoleesky

bisola.adetayo:

"My love I miss you ehhhh please stay strong for us we zinodict we r waiting for you."

olarewaju0717:

"Zino don't forget one thing I'm making a promise to you now that before man and God I will be your one fans to the call adigun All zinodict Miss you."

m_ichaelgeorge5618:

"Adigun come online miss you."

bigsam0125:

"Make Zino just cough,we go stream am..... like this comment if u know say na true."

Man advises Zinoleesky to speak up

Legit.ng recalls reporting a leaked voice chat of a man advising to Zinoleesky to speak up up so people could rescue him.

The man stated that it was the best time for Zino to get out of the Marlian record label.

He further asked the singer if his lyrics about going through so much was a call for help, like in Mohbad's case.

