Talented Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe aka Ayra Starr recently donated a borehole to a community in Lagos to the joy of fans.

The 21-year-old Grammy-nominated musician filled the residents of the community with joy when their borehole was finally completed.

In a video that was posted on the Sabi Girl’s official X page, Ayra Starr explained how much the project meant to her among other things.

According to the music star, she started a campaign called ‘E Dey Rush’ in 2023 that will enable her to provide clean water to communities in need.

She then went ahead to note that the Orimolade community in the Ifako Ijaiye area of Lagos was a beneficiary of her donation. The Sabi Girl ended her post by saying that everyone deserves water.

She wrote:

“Started ‘E Dey Rush’ campaign last year to provide clean and safe water to communities. I’m so happy to see the Orimolade Ifako Community getting their borehole installation. I’m grateful for the partnership of @hopespringwater & @mavinrecords to make this happen. Everyone deserves good water.”

Ayra Starr accompanied her note with a video of the residents of the community’s reaction after their borehole was completed. See the heartwarming display below:

Reactions as Ayra Starr donates borehole

The news of Ayra Starr’s donation to a community in Lagos sparked a series of impressed reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

osomuyaalabirima:

“God bless her she's better than Tinubu.”

anddykin:

“Abeg wetin wiz kid and burna boy don do for their community just asking instead of buying cars.”

shegesvibe7:

“Na so your blessings go rush ❤.”

nosakaduna7:

“God bless her! She’s far better than those trowing monies in the streets saying they re giving back to the society! We can’t leave everything for the govt! We need help ourselves.”

brbsextoysnigeria:

“Humanity is beautiful Keep winning queen. Not all heroes wear capes.”

Bambad___:

“Gen Z wey get sense … love it.”

Hauwa_garko:

“We will eventually get to the point where citizens will do all the projects neglected by the leaders and then the leaders will become irrelevant. It is possible if each of us take action by executing a project within our locality, no matter how small..it all adds up. Bless her beautiful heart for such a kind and thoughtful gesture.”

Underments:

“Sabi gurl just won my heart.”

winner_of_abuja:

“That’s how it done Keep up the good work.”

