Neon Adejo, a Nigerian Gospel singer, well known for his song "Eze Ebube" has stirred emotional reactions on the internet after he led praise and worship at his wedding

The talented singer tied the knot recently with the love of his life, Tade Kehinde, in a beautiful wedding ceremony

The part of the ceremony that got many reacting was when he led the praise and worship session

Gifted Nigerian Gospel singer Neon Adejo sparked reactions following a viral video clip from his wedding that has now circulated online.

Neon's wedding became the talk of the internet for many reasons. His wedding was one without secular music, which is extremely rare.

Neon Adejo and beautiful wife, Tade Kehinde Credit: @neoadejo

Source: Instagram

He also swept his fans off their feet when he took charge of the praise and worship session at his own wedding, making it one of the highlights of the special day.

See Neon's video below:

It will be recalled that Neon proposed to his finance, Tade, on March 20, 2024, in London. The proposal video went viral online and earned him massive congratulatory messages.

In an interview with Punch, Adejo, shared that his viral hit song, Eze Ebube, was a product of a near-death experience.

He said:

“Eze Ebube was written from a place of gratitude after I had a near-death experience three years ago and it took almost two years later before the world became familiar with the song, and people are still getting blessed by it,”

Netizens are reacting to Neon's wedding video

Seeing a gospel singer perform at his wedding is not something Nigerians experience often. See some of the reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@glow_by_tomar

"This is what you call “ball dress” not a thousand humongous dresses that overwhelm the brides and take away from them; this is dreamy and beautiful."

@spectraevents_

"You see this wedding dress ehn."

@cakesby_jay_

"She can dance"

@nikkycutt

"Congratulations."

@konamicirus

"Check us out please."

@Stargyalyoyo

"I love to see fashionable believers."

@houseof_savvy_

"The bride with vibes."

@noble.nene

"Congratulations, you are celebrated."

@sexy_becca:

"Her dress."

@ms_tsalachjenny

"This is so beautiful to watch. The bride vibe is lovely"

Source: Legit.ng