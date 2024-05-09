Amid the mass failure recorded in the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), students of Ferscoat School performed well

Legit.ng learnt 96% of JAMB candidates from the school scored above 220, while 10 scored 303 and above

A representative of the Lagos school shed light on the factors that contributed to their UTME success

Ten students of Ferscoat International School, Lagos, who sat for the 2024 UTME have been celebrated by their institution for their stellar performance in the JAMB exam, which recorded mass failure.

According to information exclusively made available to Legit.ng, the ten high-flying students scored between 303 and 345.

Ten students of Ferscoat School scored 303 and above in the UTME. Photo Credit: Ferscoat Schools, jamb.gov.ng

Muogim David leads the pack after scoring 345 and is followed by Sobande Bobiola, who got 318 in the JAMB exam.

School attributes students' UTME performance to synergy

Speaking with Legit.ng, a representative of the school, Cephas, said the students' UTME performance is a testament to the effective partnership between their respective homes and the school. In his words:

"The achievements of our students in the UTME are a testament to their hard work, our school's dedication, and the effective partnership between home and school.

"As they progress in their educational journeys, we are confident that the values of integrity and diligence instilled at Ferscoat will continue to guide and propel them towards greater successes."

Contributing factors to their stellar UTME performance

When quizzed about the factors that led to the students' outstanding performance in the UTME, Cephas attributed it to the school's supportive environment, parental involvement, comprehensive curriculum, and study skills seminar.

He revealed that 96% of their students scored above 220. In his words:

"Demonstrating the effectiveness of our rigorous academic programs and our commitment to integrity, our students achieved remarkable scores, with several securing between 303 and 345 points. Furthermore, an impressive 96% of our students scored above 220, underscoring our consistent dedication to academic excellence.

"At Ferscoat International School, we believe in nurturing not just academic success but holistic development. Our zero-tolerance policy towards examination malpractices has instilled a culture of honesty and hard work, which is evident in these outstanding results."

