Popular Nigerian actor and singer Ayoola Ayolola has recounted how he almost took his own life after getting someone pregnant

During an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo the movie star explained his brush with death

A photo of Ayoola’s grown son was also revealed and many social media users reacted to the actor’s touching story

Popular Nigerian actor and singer Ayoola Ayolola recently opened up on how he contemplated ending his life because of an unwanted pregnancy.

The former Project Fame star was a guest on media personality Chude Jideonwo’s show when he spoke about his struggle with continuing with life after getting a lady pregnant outside of wedlock as a jobless son of a pastor.

According to Ayoola, he got so depressed during that period and deliberately tried to get hit off the road by crossing wrongly. However, the Men’s Club star admitted that he started to rethink his decision when the thought that he might go to hell crept into his mind.

He said:

“I was actually in the middle of the road, and when you’re calculating when to cross, I deliberately miscalculated so that I would be hit. Maybe this is a good idea, but then I think the fear of ‘if you do it, you go to hell, is it true?’ I don’t want to go to hell. Maybe it’s a bad idea, and then something happened that maybe picked up the pace or slowed down a little more, and the car just brushed me. I still fell off the road, and some people came to help me up, not knowing I tried to, you know.”

The Nollywood star added that since his close brush with death, his perspective about it has changed. Ayoola said that in retrospect, he looks at his handsome son and wonders why he wanted to destroy the young boy’s life by making him fatherless.

In his words:

“I look at the very handsome young man, and I’m like, really? This is what I was about to miss. This is who’s life I was about to destroy by my actions. By the action I was about to take, that I was going to take blindly, this little boy would have been made fatherless.”

During the interview, a video of Ayoola’s young son was also posted. See the clip below:

Fans react as Ayoola shares story

After Nollywood actor Ayoola shared his story about wanting to take his own life, some netizens shared their thoughts on the matter. Read some of their comments below:

Shielanyah:

“Ah so you wanted to off ya life and deprived us of Aminu. Thank God for His divine intervention .”

lemamartin381:

“The same thing I thought wen I almost ended it all when I was pregnant. I will end up in hell, will my nieces and nephews forgive me,will dat innocent baby forgive. Den God sent his angel in the form of a little boy Blaise to come knock on my door.”

uniquestellp:

“Everyone has a story. Thank God he didn't give up. Ayola is always a delight to watch.”

jessica__nnamdi:

“Chai this life no balance.when we dey here dey crush.”

Hajiforlahkeh:

“Grateful to God for you. It can only get better, testimony.”

olori_jolade:

“Hmmmm medical or spiritual action. Thanks for sharing.”

valerie.ehi:

“Thank you for sharing!. You would have been greatly missed!. Thank you for choosing to still be here ❤️.”

