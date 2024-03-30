Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s friend Primeboy has now lambasted the music star’s mother online

In a viral video, Primeboy called out Mohbad’s mum for mentioning his name in a recent interview

Mohbad’s friend’s harsh words against the late singer’s mother raised a series of heated reactions from Nigerians

Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s friend, Ibrahim Owodunni aka Primeboy, has heavily lambasted the late singer’s mother, Abosede, on social media.

Primeboy recently went live on his social media page to voice out following a recent interview Mohbad’s mother had where she mentioned his name.

Mohbad's friend Primeboy slams singer's mum.

Source: Instagram

Mohbad’s friend was displeased that the singer’s mother talked about him during the interview and he rained insults on her.

According to Primeboy, he doesn’t believe Abosede is really Mohbad’s mum. He referred to her as a cockroach while raining curses on her.

Primeboy added that Mohbad’s mum had spoken wrongly about him and he asked if she was willing to apologise. In his words:

“This is not my friend’s mother, no. Woman how old are you? Bose or what do they call you? It won’t be well with you. This old woman that her life is ruined. Whose mother is this one? All your secrets are now getting exposed because Primeboy is on his own, thinking about his life before the cockroach interrupted. I have been on my own, whose mother is this? This is not Mohbad’s mother. This woman has misstepped and misyarned. Between me and you, you have misyarned. What do you want to do now? Do you want to apologise? Mohbad where are you? Is this your mummy? This is not your mum.”

Speaking further in the viral video, Primeboy noted that he would have fired a gun into Mohbad’s mother’s head if he had the weapon. He also said Abosede has been frolicking with the people responsible for her child’s demise instead of her to speak out. According to him, Mohbad’s mum is very good at shedding fake tears.

He said:

“Woman, what have I done wrong? Why do you keep mentioning my name? Don’t you listen to instructions. I only respected you because you claimed to be Mohbad’s mother but now you have disappointed me. You are sleeping and waking with those who killed your son. You should be scared. Instead of you to come out and shout, save your life, tell us what you know about the death of your son and cry real tears not fake one. I wish I had a real gun, I would have shot you in the head or you think I am one of those you will deceive with fake tears? There’s no style you haven't used to cry since your son’s death including crocodile tears.”

See the full video below:

Nigerians react as Primeboy blasts Mohbad’s mum

The video of Primeboy raining insults on Mohbad’s mother wasn’t taken lightly by many Nigerians. A number of them claimed he had finally proven not to be a good friend. Read some of their comments below:

dynamic__28:

“Imagine why won't you disrespect mohbad's mum when baba mohbad is knacking your mother... oloriburuku jealous friend..wo if you like go heaven go sing u no fit blow if you her any sound na bo.mb blow for your body.”

ambalipacjay:

“Now it’s obvious he wasn’t a real friend to Mohbad. Haaabbbbaaaaaaa!!!!!”

Classywardrobe9:

“Oloriburuku omo. By your words any one with common sense will know you’re a bad child. You are envious. You don’t have home training. So moh kept you as a friend? Ahh. He made a big mistake.”

_ayinkemii:

“Haaaaaaaa at this point any ducking body supporting the guy or jossy y’all will surely face God’s wrath .”

Wuraolafatimah:

“E don reach make primeboy Dey swear for mohbad mama? Shuu, death you do this one o.”

bakarezhainab:

“Eh God, who trained these boys? Insulting someone’s mother like that ? Sincerely we all need to be careful of people in our corner I am generally scared of people now .”

abanise_zola101:

“Stop that no matter what she could have said. You don’t have to disrespect her, she’s still your best friend mummy as you said. If you truly love Mobad you won’t disrespect his mother.”

bukola_kemi1:

“In all your doing, don't let them kill you, na who die lose. You can't be his friend and insult his mother no matter what she say. The guy is taking advantage of Moh’s family.”

Mohbad's wife shares reasons she's not done Liam's DNA

Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, recently explained why she delayed conducting a paternity test for her son, Liam Aloba.

Following the passing of Mohbad, there have been discussions and controversies surrounding the paternity of his son, Liam.

The deceased singer's father, in numerous interviews, asked that his daughter-in-law carry out a paternity test for his grandson.

