A drama ensued as an 18-year-old boy's attempt to surprise his mother with a car did not go as he had expected

The lad showed up at home and took his mother outside to where the car was parked but she immediately rejected it

The shocked woman questioned how a young boy she sent to school could afford a car and accused him of internet fraud

A Nigerian woman has rejected a car gift from her son, who is 18 years old and in 200 level in the varsity.

Mum shocked over car gift

"Take it away," the woman raged on seeing the car parked outside her compound.

All efforts by Soniaofficial and her young son to get her to accept the gift proved abortive. She wondered how a boy she sent to school could afford a car all of a sudden.

The boy told her he wasn't into fraud and got the money through forex trading but his mum was not interested in his explanation.

The Igbo woman slapped him and maintained he should return the car. The video has generated a buzz online.

People react to the woman's action

Becky O. Osayande said:

"Even if it’s through forex trading he got the money from, he should have told the mummy and ask her what she wanted first not buying her a car. Business is even better or buy a land for it not to look too suspicious. My opinion though."

Crochet page said:

"The mother is absolutely right by questioning her son where did him get the money from she can't just accept the car immediately she needs to verify her son very well before accepting the gift beautiful woman you are training ur children very well May God give you long life and prosperity."

Terna kumater Matthew said:

"This woman is protecting your interest, maybe you will not understand it now but when you grow up, she is protecting you from all those village people and haters."

Florence Kouchou said:

"Go and return it and open a business for her. If she refuses look for a sales girl and put there. She is listening too much to her Daddy G.O."

Ocheze Ngozi Ananaba said:

"Mama please, I love you mama you trained this boy well but it is not yahoo biko Nwanyioma."

Elijah Timeyin Odudu said:

"Am proud of this mother, you are very right madam. Let him take the car back to wherever he got it from."

