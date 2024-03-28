Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s mother has spoken up in a new interview about the demise of her son

In a video that was posted online, the aged woman was in tears as she rained curses on her son’s killers

Mohbad’s mum also revealed how her late son’s father advised one of the suspects, Primeboy, to escape

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s mother has once again spoken up about her son’s demise.

Recall that the 27-year-old fast-rising musician died on September 12, 2023, under unclear circumstances that have remained a mystery many are trying to solve.

In a new development, Mohbad’s aged mother spoke more on her son’s death with Punch Newspapers and the video made the rounds online.

In the trending clip, the late singer’s mother was in tears as she rained curses on the people responsible for her child’s death. According to her, Mohbad’s killers will end their own lives just like Judas did in the bible.

She said:

“It was God’s will for Judas to betray Jesus. Judas killed himself, that is the same way my child’s murderers will kill themselves.”

Speaking further, she explained how her late son was the only one who defended her whenever his father tried to bring trouble. In her words:

“Mohbad was the one who stood by me when his father threatened my life. He would always caution his father, that was in 2021.”

How Mohbad’s dad told Primeboy to escape

Also in the viral clip, Mohbad’s mum revealed the role the late singer’s father played in protecting one of the suspects involved in the case, Primeboy.

According to her, Mohbad’s dad told her that he advised Primeboy to run away because he was a suspect in the case. She said:

“After Mohbad’s burial when his father came back home, I asked him where Primeboy was since it was claimed that he’s the one who fought my son. Mohbad’s father said he told Primeboy to run away so that he won’t get arrested because he’s a suspect. I asked him how he could say such a thing.”

Nigerians react to Mohbad’s mum

The new video of Mohbad’s mother speaking on her son’s death had Nigerians dropping mixed takes on the matter. Read some of them below:

sephunmee_:

“I still prefer Mohbad papa to this woman…if u listen to Mohbad’s songs well, u will love the man….He was there for his child. Baba no just know how to talk and handle fame after his child’s death….it was still the father that followed him to Naira, and was prostrating to Naira…it is well.”

gracemathew156:

“You all are judging this woman because of the lyrics in mohbad song, You are all daft .”

inumidun_:

“But she was never available for this said child until he became successful .”

glowbyshady__:

“I don’t know why ppl find it hard to believe this woman na wa, what if she’s the one saying the truth how will you guys feel later.”

femmyakeemadeniyifilms:

“This woman is sweet with f*ke crying, mohbad dad is my Hero.”

official_taurus01:

“Only a mother feels the lost of a child so painful.”

smiconblue:

“Am not sure this woman want justice for Mohbad because she just trying to tackled Baba Mohbad instead of her to talk about what kill this guy, wetin consine us ur father send u out because u married him, Mama go straight to the point of who kill Mohbad and we don’t want to listen to your story…Abeg.”

Bravo_olumide:

“Shedding fake tears. She now misses a child she was never available for.”

operation_techen:

“Mohbads Daddy is the hero ……..and he said without DNA they can’t bury him ….so the DNA !!!!!! Na the issue now…..make the girl do DNA for the child.”

sis_miracle:

“This family get big problems, polygamy without money and education na nonsense.”

only_1mayor:

“A child you stayed away from over 10years na now wey him no Dey over 6months you Dey cry everyday. See make wuna bury moh make him rest instead of laying cold in that mortuary. Las las everybody go d!e.”

queenglitzz:

“Women and drama, when u go with this her emotions u will judge wrong.....”

